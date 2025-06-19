Gold Cup 'We needed this': Richards keys U.S. men as Gold Cup knockouts await Updated Jun. 20, 2025 12:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The U.S. men's national team is into the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

In its second group stage match of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, the USMNT beat Saudi Arabia with a 1-0 result on Thursday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

After a cagey first half, U.S. defender Chris Richards broke a scoreless deadlock with just under a half hour remaining to give the Americans their second consecutive victory at the tournament.

Chris Richards scores off a set piece, giving United States a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia

"We needed it tonight," Richards told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft following the match. "It was a tough game against a tough opponent … sometimes you gotta get physical. Sometimes you gotta get nasty. I think that's exactly what we did."

Combined with the Group D tie between Haiti and Trinidad & Tobago earlier in the day, the three points were enough to ensure that the U.S. men will advance to the quarterfinals of the 16-team regional championship.

Here are three quick thoughts on the match.

U.S. takes care of business

It didn't come as easily as the 5-0 throttling of T&T in Sunday's tourney opener, but the hosts got three points nonetheless. Coach Mauricio Pochettino went with the same startling lineup for the second consecutive match, and while the U.S. struggled to generate scoring chances – it took 44 minutes before Patrick Agyemang recorded the USMNT's first shot – their patience and commitment defensively warrants praise.

Pochettino's side managed the last 30 minutes expertly. This team's confidence is clearly growing. Clinching advancement with a game to spare will give the Argentine manager the leeway to rotate a few players before the knockout phase begins. Tyler Adams (turf toe) and Johnny Cardoso (illness) didn't dress for the first game; both came off the bench in the second half and will surely play a bigger role later on.

Richards a fitting hero

During a summer when this side is controversially missing Christian Pulisic and several other lineup regulars, Richards has emerged as a key leader. So it was fitting that the Crystal Palace center-back was front and center when the game's pivotal moment arrived early in the second half off a pinpoint free-kick delivery from youngster Sebastian Berhalter.

"I just saw the ball coming my way, and I figured I needed to get something on it," Richards said. "It was a great delivery."

Richards was superb on the other end of the field, too, helping the Americans keep a second straight clean sheet.

Pochettino's side can't let up now

After a few weeks of off-field drama and poor results, this squad is slowly building its confidence. They mustn't relax now, though: Winning the next one against the Haitians would guarantee top spot in the group and a more favorable quarterfinal matchup – and keep the momentum rolling as well.

Saudi Arabia vs. United States Concacaf Gold Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

