U.S. Players With the Most to Gain in the Gold Cup

Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET
The 26 players currently representing the United States are trying to win this Gold Cup.

But let’s call it as it is – this is also an audition to make the 2026 World Cup squad. So when opportunity knocks, you better answer. And for a handful of U.S. players on this squad, this is time to make the most of these games.

Here are the ones with the most to gain as the U.S. prepares for the Gold Cup knockout stage: 

5
Tim Ream
CB | Charlotte FC

If you had asked Tim Ream a year or two ago if he'd still be on the team in 2026, not a chance. And yet, this is where we stand today.

4
Diego Luna
CAM | Real Salt Lake

Diego Luna brings a ton of personality to the team. He's not just talented, but he's kind of this encapsulation of what Mauricio Pochettino wants and it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he's involved next summer.

3
Matt Freese
GK | New York City FC

There is a competition when it comes to the goalkeepers is in it. The U.S. have not conceded a goal in the last two matches after conceding six goals in the previous two.

2
Alex Freeman
RB | Orlando City SC

Serigno Dest is going to be the start on that right hand side, but what if he's not ready like he wasn't this summer? It's going to be interesting to see how Freeman stacks up against Joe Scally and the others.

1
Patrick Agyemang
ST | Charlotte FC

The striker position is an evergreen problem for this team. They do not have somebody up to that they can go to on a consistent basis to put the ball in the net. Can you imagine if Patrick Agyemang is the starter for the U.S. at the World Cup in 2026? Anything can happen.

