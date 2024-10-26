United States
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams makes long-awaited return from injury
United States

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams makes long-awaited return from injury

Updated Oct. 26, 2024 5:12 p.m. ET

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams made his first appearance since the Copa América on Saturday and helped Bournemouth draw with Aston Villa 1-1 in the English Premier League.

Adams, who captained the United States at the 2022 World Cup, came on as a substitute in the 81st minute at Villa Park to make his season debut. He has been out since late July after undergoing back surgery.

Bournemouth trailed 1-0 when Adams replaced Ryan Christie, but went on to salvage a draw through Evanilson's equalizer in the sixth minute of added time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams endured an injury-disrupted season last year and made only four appearances for Bournemouth due to issues with his hamstring and back. He was named in Bournemouth’s squad for its win against Arsenal last week, but didn't go on.

The 25-year-old Adams’ return should be good news for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica next month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tyler Adams
United States
English Premier League
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT scores two late goals to beat Iceland 3-1 in international friendly

USWNT scores two late goals to beat Iceland 3-1 in international friendly

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes