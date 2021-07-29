Gold Cup Youthful U.S. men's soccer team is growing up quickly in Gold Cup run 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

An 86th-minute goal from forward Gyasi Zardes sent the United States men’s national team to the final of the 2021 Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over guest team, Asian champion and 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar on Thursday night in Austin, Texas.

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner made a pair of acrobatic saves in the first half, and Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos shot over Turner’s net from the penalty spot in the second. The U.S. will play Mexico in Sunday’s final in Las Vegas.

Here are three quick thoughts on the match:

1. Gyasi Zardes came up huge off the bench

Even the vocal segment of USMNT fans who don’t appreciate what Zardes offers a player pool that is alarmingly shallow at striker have to agree with that statement.

The 29-year-old has waited patiently for his chances in this tournament while U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter opted to feature youngster Daryl Dike in competitive CONCACAF games ahead of the all-important World Cup qualifying matches this fall.

But Zardes came off the bench with about a half-hour to go, and he struck the winner after some slick footwork in the box by fellow sub Nicholas Gioacchini.

Berhalter has always known what he has in Zardes, who he coached for two MLS seasons with the Columbus Crew.

"Every player wants to be on the field … we can only pick 11," Berhalter said afterward. "Decisions like that, you test a player. You back Dike and say, ‘OK, show me what you got.’ And for Gyasi, he’s the ultimate team player. He supports the team and all he wants is for the group to win."

Following his impact off the bench Thursday and in the quarterfinal victory over Jamaica, Zardes could be in line to start Sunday in Vegas. Berhalter said that the short turnaround could force him into a few changes, which should also bode well for the veteran, who has the respect of his teammates if not all USMNT supporters.

"He’s a great footballer – I think he doesn’t get enough credit," U.S. winger Paul Arriola said of Zardes, whose 56 caps top this roster. "I’m glad that he continues to show his worth."

2. Can Turner really challenge U.S. No. 1 goalie Zack Steffen?

Like the rest of the USMNT’s top European-based players, Manchester City backup Steffen was allowed to skip the Gold Cup to prepare for his club season (and the start of qualifying).

But Turner’s performance this month had already cemented his spot as at least the No. 3 on the full-strength squad behind Steffen and Nations League final hero Ethan Horvath. And Turner saved his best for Qatar, keeping the Americans in the match early and perhaps even getting into Al-Haydos’s head before the pivotal failed spot-kick.

"I just tried to let the guy know I’ve been watching his penalties," Turner said. "I mimicked his run-up as I was heading back to my goal, to try to just mess with him a little bit."

Still, while Steffen hasn’t done anything to lose his job, and while there’s no reason to think he isn’t still Berhalter’s No. 1, his lack of regular reps at Man City and lingering knee issues could open the door for Turner somewhere on the road to next year’s World Cup. The coach clearly trusts the New England Revolution backstop.

"He’s a gamer," Berhalter said of Turner, whom he named his Man of the Match. "The poise that he plays with is pretty good considering he doesn’t have many caps. He plays like he has been there before, and he bailed us out today in the first half."

3. This inexperienced USMNT has overachieved, but it still wants more

Before the Gold Cup began, there were legitimate questions about how competitive this collection of mostly reserve and brand-new players could realistically expect to be against squads who brought close to their full-rosters, like Canada and Mexico.

Yet despite their light résumés, these young Americans have won all five of their matches, posting shutouts in four of them.

Sure, there were some hiccups – James Sands, so impressive against Jamaica, had a particularly rough outing Thursday – but they've survived. Sands' defensive partner Miles Robinson excelled once again, while other youngsters like Dike, Gianluca Busio and Shaq Moore earned more valuable minutes at the international level.

After Thursday’s game, it was suggested to Berhalter that whatever happens on Sunday, this Gold Cup has already served its purpose and been a success. The coach wouldn’t hear of it.

"We’re not done," he said. "That was the message to the team. It’s nice to make the final, but our number one goal is to win the Gold Cup."

They’re 90 minutes away.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

