USMNT bounce back from 5-1 loss to Colombia with 1-1 draw with shaky Brazil

The U.S. men's national team earned a morale-boosting 1-1 tie against Brazil in its final friendly match before the 2024 Copa América kicks off next week.

Needing a bounce-back performance after last week's 5-1 drubbing by Colombia, the U.S. turned in a vastly improved display against the five-time World Cup champs in front of more than 60,000 fans at Camping World Stadium.

They still fell behind in the first half when Rodrygo finished off a counterattack following a poor giveaway, but USMNT captain Christian Pulisic equalized off a free kick just nine minutes later.

Here are a few quick thoughts on Wednesday's contest.

Play of the game

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior made 10 changes to the lineup that beat Mexico 3-2 last Saturday, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker the lone holdover. Among those he inserted were Rodrygo and Vini Jr., who helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League on June 1.

Rodrygo showed his pedigree on his goal. U.S. keeper Matt Turner's long pass to Weston McKennie was short, allowing Bruno Guimarães to intercept. Guimarães headed the ball to Raphinha, who then passed to Rodrygo. One touch later, the ball was past Turner, who had stopped Vini Jr. on a breakaway just moments earlier.

Turning point

Brazil's opener threatened to demoralize the hosts, who had come within inches of talking the lead when Yunus Musah rocketed a long-range shot off the underside of Alisson's crossbar:

So Pulisic's goal was as timely as it was pretty; after being fouled just outside the penalty area, the U.S. headliner took the free kick himself, his powerful low drive finding a gap in the Brazilian wall, beating Alisson and settling into the side netting:

Key stat

Turner more than made up for his early miscue by making 11 saves, several of them top-end stops. None was better than this one on Rodrygo with less than 20 minutes of regular time left to play:

With their backstop keeping them in the match, the U.S. had a couple of golden chances to beat Brazil for just the second time in 20 tries all-time. Unfortunately for them, Pulisic, McKennie and second half sub Folarin Balogun couldn't find the late winner.

It was the first ever draw between the two teams.

What's next for the USMNT?

CONMEBOL's deadline for participating teams to submit their final rosters is June 15, but the the U.S. is expected to announce its final 26-man squad on Friday. The players who survive the cut — the only real question mark is whether striker Josh Sargent, who's been rehabbing a persistent foot problem and missed both Copa tuneups, will be included — now get a couple of days off to recharge before reporting to the greater Dallas area Sunday. The Americans kick off their tournament slate one week later against Bolivia in Arlington, Texas.

What's next for Brazil?

Brazil will take a four game unbeaten streak into the Copa América. The Seleção will meet CONCACAF representative Costa Rica in their opener in Los Angeles on June 24. They close out first round play with matches against Paraguay (in Las Vegas) and Colombia (in Santa Clara, California).

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

