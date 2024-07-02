Copa América USA's Tim Weah to serve 2nd game of Copa América suspension in November Published Jul. 2, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

American winger Tim Weah will miss the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in November to serve the second match of his two-game suspension for punching Panama's Roderick Miller in the back of the head during the USA-Panama Copa América match last Thursday.

Weah served the first game of the penalty on Monday, watching from the stands as the U.S. was eliminated from the group stage of a major tournament it hosted for the first time ever with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

The remainder of the suspension will be served in the Americans' next competitive match, against a CONCACAF Nations League opponent to be determined, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Weah will be eligible for selection for September and October friendlies. The U.S. plays Canada on Sept. 7 at Kansas City, Kansas, then New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati. There is an Oct. 12 match against Panama in Austin, Texas, and another exhibition three days later against an opponent and site to be announced.

Weah was ejected in the 18th minute of last week's 2-1 loss to Panama. The 24-year-old is the son of George Weah, the 1995 FIFA Player of the Year and Liberia's president until January.

Tim Weah has been a consistent starter on the right wing opposite USMNT captain Christian Pulisic under head coach Gregg Berhalter, whose job may be in jeopardy after the U.S. failed to advance in Copa América. Weah scored the first USA goal of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup off an assist from Pulisic in his team's tournament opener against Wales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

