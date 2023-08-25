FIFA Women's World Cup
USA earns its lowest FIFA ranking of all time, Sweden moves up to No. 1
FIFA Women's World Cup

USA earns its lowest FIFA ranking of all time, Sweden moves up to No. 1

Published Aug. 25, 2023 10:01 a.m. ET

Women’s World Cup winner Spain rose to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings published Friday, with the United States falling off the top spot for the first time in more than six years.

Sweden, which beat the U.S. in the round of 16 but lost to Spain in the semifinals, tops the rankings. FIFA said Spain, which jumped four spots, would have led but for ranking points lost in a group-stage 4-0 defeat by Japan.

Spain's best moments in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain's best moments in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The U.S. dropped to No. 3, its lowest FIFA World Ranking of all time. The two-time defending World Cup champion lost in the round of 16 to Sweden.

European champion England, which lost to Spain in the final, stayed at No. 4. England won its semifinal against France which is No. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany dropped to sixth from second after failing to advance from the group stage at the World Cup. Germany was the last European team to lead the rankings in 2017.

Olympic champion Canada also failed to reach the knockout rounds and dropped three places to No. 10.

World Cup co-host Australia fell one place to 11th because it lost the third-place game to Sweden.

Teams rising after impressing at the World Cup include Colombia (up three to No. 22), Nigeria (up eight to No. 32), South Africa (up nine to No. 45) and Morocco (up 14 to No. 58).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Sweden
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 college football sleepers: 6 teams that could shock the world this season

2023 college football sleepers: 6 teams that could shock the world this season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes