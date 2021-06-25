Carli Lloyd U.S. Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd saving her best chapter for last 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To say Carli Lloyd is one of soccer’s most iconic players would be an understatement.

As a midfielder for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League and a forward for the U.S. Women's National Team, Lloyd's accomplishments in the sport are monumental — and her résumé is longer than a CVS receipt.

Lloyd has made 304 appearances for the U.S. national team, and she has recorded the fourth-most goals and seventh-most assists all time for the team. She is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion, having played an instrumental part in helping the United States win titles in 2015 and 2019, which earned Lloyd a Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year nomination in 2015.

The New Jersey native is also a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year ('15 and '16), two-time CONCACAF Women’s Championship winner (‘14 and ‘18), three-time Olympian (‘08, ‘12 and ’16) and two-time Olympic gold medalist ('08 and '12).

Lloyd exudes physical and mental toughness, and she shared her plan to bring home her third gold medal at the Tokyo Games when she sat down for an interview with FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder on Thursday.

Lloyd detailed how she’s feeling since being named to her fourth Olympic team and what she expects will be different at the Games this summer.

"I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be part of this Olympics squad, especially since the depth of this team is unbelievable, and [I’m] really excited," she said. "This feels like a long time coming. We’re finally going to Tokyo soon, but I’m just really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to start the journey."

What a journey it has been for Lloyd.

After going through a USWNT head-coaching change (Vlatko Andonovski), suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery, cutting ties with her trainer of 17 years and living through a global pandemic, Lloyd hasn't missed a beat.

"I’ve just taken that really tough, challenging time to just continue to get better," she said. "I know it was a an incredibly tough, challenging time for a lot of people, but I always am someone who wants to try and find the positive in every negative situation and tough situation, so here we are, and finally the roster’s been announced, and we can get going."

Lloyd, who is the epitome of an athlete in her prime, shared what it's like to be at her best at her age. In June, she became the oldest player to score for the U.S., at 38 years, 332 days, beating the record previously held by Kristine Lilly (38 years, 264 days).

When Lloyd sets off of Tokyo, at age 39, she will be the oldest player the USWNT has ever sent to the Olympics — and she's proud of it.

"Never felt more explosive, fast, strong, lean as I ever have," she said. "There’s not a lot of people that can keep evolving their game and keep getting more and more fit as they age, but it’s what I’ve done my whole life. It’s a consistent lifestyle. … I have been doing the same things since 2003, ‘04, ‘05, when I’ve gotten on the national team. I’ve been living and breathing this consistent lifestyle.

"I knew that I was essentially gonna be saving the best chapter for last because of my experience, because of everything that I’ve been through, because I’ve layered every single year and broken barriers every single year, so while that may come as a surprise to other people, I’m not. Because I knew in my heart that I was gonna push on to be the best version of myself, even at 38, soon to be 39. That was my vision all along. It’s a switch that has never been turned off."

Lloyd also revealed to Wilder that the silver lining of the pandemic for her was the chance to relax and slow down a bit while the sports world was put on pause.

"I just lived, and I don’t know if it was a glimpse of what's to come in the future, but I’m OK with the future," she said. "I’m still full-throttle right now, playing and doing this job and loving every second of it. But I think as athletes, to switch into the future — the unknown — it’s very difficult, but I think when you take care of the person, and you continue to self-improve and make yourself aware that you don’t have to feel worthy being an athlete.

"I feel worthy just being me."

Does that mean this will be the last time we see Lloyd on the big stage? Not necessarily, as her story is still being written.

In her words, "Anything is possible."

To hear more from Lloyd, check out the full interview below.

Carli Lloyd is almost 39 and feeling fine. She talks about being named to her fourth Olympic team and what she expects at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Lloyd also discusses what her future holds after the Olympics, how she's changed her training regimen and why she shares inspirational quotes on her Instagram.

Charlotte Wilder is a general columnist and cohost of " The People's Sports Podcast " for FOX Sports. She's honored to represent the constantly neglected Boston area in sports media, loves talking to sports fans about their feelings and is happiest eating a hotdog in a ballpark or nachos in a stadium. Follow her on Twitter @TheWilderThings .

