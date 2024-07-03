United States US Soccer's largest and official support groups call for Gregg Berhalter's ousting Published Jul. 3, 2024 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

American Outlaws, the largest support group for United States soccer, has joined the growing list of names calling for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter's ousting.

The organization released a statement two days after the United States was knocked out of Copa América in group play, saying it believed the squad failed to live up to expectations entering the tournament.

"We love our National Teams and will always show our support for them in the stands, in hundreds of communities across the country, and above all else, in our hearts," the group said in a statement.

"There needs to be accountability and a plan to move forward for the USMNT. It's time to make a change in the head coaching position.

"Our Copa América is over too soon. It was a moment to show progress for the USMNT's aspirations, create thousands of lifelong new fans, and build energy ahead of the World Cup in communities nationwide. We will always passionately support the players and can see this team's full potential."

The American Outlaws, a non-profit group that was formed in 2007, has over 30,000 members spread over 200 local chapters worldwide. While the statement didn't mention Berhalter by name, it said members of the group have voiced their concerns about Berhalter and believe the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) has to act now with two years to go before the 2026 World Cup, which will be held on American soil.

"As an organization, we have heard from our members and chapter leaders that the USMNT needs change. American soccer fandom is ready to reach levels we've never seen before, but we continue to miss opportunities," the statement read.

"Every game isn't just about the result. It's an opportunity to capture America's attention and build an everlasting bond between new fans and the team. It's an opportunity to compel new fans to put on the game and lasting fans to share the team with others.

"But, change is necessary to prepare to compete at a home World Cup. We cannot miss this incredible chance to create a lasting impact on the game of soccer in this country, and we feel that a new head coach is an important step at this point."

The American Outlaws isn't the only USMNT support group calling for Berhalter to be let go. Barra 76, which is the official support group of the US National Teams, said it was demanding a managerial change in a statement on Tuesday.

"We, Barra 76, are deeply concerned with the current state of our national team under Gregg Berhalter," the statement read. "Despite our unwavering support and dedication to US Soccer, we have witnessed countless disappointing performances and a lack of progress that falls short of our expectations and potential. The inability to motivate and develop the team has left us questioning its direction.

"We demand change to invigorate our team's competitive edge and inspire pride amongst fans. We believe replacing Gregg Berhalter as head coach of the USMNT is essential to revitalizing our national team's strategy and achieving the results our players and supporters deserve. Additionally, we call on US Soccer to prioritize transparency, accountability and fan input in its decisions moving forward.

"We are at a pivotal point in this country, and this program, with the 2026 World Cup looming. It is imperative that swift action is taken to address these concerns and restore faith in US Soccer. We urge the federation to commit to the highest standards of performance and success for the future of our beloved national team."

The United States only recorded three points in group play in Copa América. It lost to Panama, playing most of that match with just 10 men due to an early red card on Timothy Weah, before falling to Uruguay, 1-0, on Monday. The loss to Uruguay kept Berhalter winless against teams in the top 15 of FIFA's world rankings outside of Mexico, going 0-5-5 in such matches.

The USSF said it would conduct a "comprehensive review" after the team "fell short of expectations" in the tournament on Tuesday.

Berhalter initially became the USMNT's manager in 2018, but he was out of the job for nearly six months when his contract expired at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was rehired in June 2023.

