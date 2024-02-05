CONCACAF Nations League
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter to have Sergiño Dest in camp ahead of CONCACAF Nations League final four
CONCACAF Nations League

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter to have Sergiño Dest in camp ahead of CONCACAF Nations League final four

Published Feb. 5, 2024 8:59 p.m. ET

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to have Sergiño Dest at the team's training camp for the CONCACAF Nations League final four next month, even though the defender is suspended for the March 21 semifinal against Jamaica.

The 23-year-old outside back lost his composure in a needless dispute with the referee during November's quarterfinal second leg at Trinidad and Tobago, getting a pair of yellow cards for dissent in a 30-second span.

That triggered an automatic one-game suspension, and Dest is eligible for the March 24 championship or third-place match, against Mexico or Panama. The final four will be in Arlington, Texas.

"We know he can’t play for the semifinals, but in the event that we make the finals, we want him playing," Berhalter said Monday during an interview at the office of The Associated Press. "He’s an important part of the team and we’re going to bring him along and hope that we can advance past Jamaica and play in the final."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dest is on loan this season from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Sergino Dest
United States
CONCACAF Nations League
share
Get more from CONCACAF Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes