FIFA Club World Cup
Urawa Reds vs Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
FIFA Club World Cup Group E action wraps up with a matchup between Urawa Reds and Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs. Here’s everything you need to know about Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey.
When is Urawa Reds vs Monterrey? How to watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Urawa Red Diamonds: +400
- Draw: +295
- Monterrey: –150
Urawa Reds vs Monterrey Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Urawa Reds and Monterrey in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Urawa Reds
- 6/21: vs Inter Milan (L, 2–1)
- 6/17: vs River Plate (L, 3–1)
- 6/1: vs Yokohama F. Marinos (W, 2–1)
- 5/28: vs Cerezo Osaka (D, 0–0)
- 5/24: at Nagoya Grampus (L, 2–1)
Monterrey
- 6/21: vs River Plate (D, 0–0)
- 6/17: vs Inter Milan (D, 1–1)
- 5/10: at Toluca (L, 2–1)
- 5/7: vs Toluca (W, 3–2)
- 5/4: vs UNAM Pumas (W, 2–0)
