FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
United States vs. New Caledonia: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Updated Sep. 29, 2025 9:46 a.m. ET
USA and New Caledonia face off to open Group E action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and full schedules.
How to watch United States vs. New Caledonia
- Date: Monday, September 29th, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: El Teniente, Rancagua, Chile
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
ADVERTISEMENT
United States U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 29: vs. New Caledonia - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Oct 2: vs. France - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
- Oct 5: vs. South Africa - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
New Caledonia U-20 Team Schedule
- Sept 29: vs. USA - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Oct 2: vs. South Africa - 7 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Oct 5: vs. France - 4 p.m. ET (FOX Soccer Plus)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
-
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
South Korea vs. Ukraine: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Japan vs. Egypt: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
-
Chile vs. New Zealand: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Paraguay vs. Panama: How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Match
Item 1 of 2