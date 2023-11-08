UEFA Champions League
Union Berlin ends 12-match losing streak with 1-1 draw at Napoli in Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Union Berlin ends 12-match losing streak with 1-1 draw at Napoli in Champions League

Published Nov. 8, 2023 4:31 p.m. ET

Union Berlin's incredible losing streak ended in an unlikely place as it rescued a 1-1 draw at Serie A champion Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Matteo Politano gave Napoli the lead in the 39th minute but David Datro Fofana, who is on loan from Chelsea, leveled seven minutes after the break with his first goal in almost a year to prevent Union from falling to a 13th straight loss in all competitions.

Napoli remained second in Group C, two points behind Real Madrid, which played Braga later.

Braga was four points behind Napoli and two ahead of Union after the German team recorded its first point in this season's Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Napoli was still without standout forward Victor Osimhen but had won three of its four matches since he got injured.

Napoli scored six minutes from halftime in somewhat fortunate circumstances as Mário Rui's cross took a deflection off a Union player and hit Politano's face to ricochet in from close range.

Union almost leveled with the last kick of the half, seven minutes into stoppage time, but Josip Juranović's free kick hit the base of the left post.

The German team didn't have to wait long for the equalizer as Napoli was caught out on the counterattack early in the second half.

Fofana raced forward onto a long ball and then squared it to Sheraldo Becker. His attempt was superbly parried by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, but Fofana tucked away the rebound.

It was his first club goal since scoring for Molde on Nov. 13 last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
David Datro Fofana
FC Union Berlin
UEFA Champions League
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Angels hire Ron Washington as manager, replacing Phil Nevin

Angels hire Ron Washington as manager, replacing Phil Nevin

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes