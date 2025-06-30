UEFA Women's EURO UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Team-By-Team Preview, Top Players, What To Expect Updated Jul. 1, 2025 11:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain is looking to secure its dynasty. England eyes a repeat title. Germany and Norway want to prove why they're among the top squads. These are among the top storylines as the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, July 2.

Sixteen nations will aim for glory at this edition of the tournament, taking place across Switzerland from July 2-27. You'll be able to watch all 31 games across FOX Sports, culiminating with the final on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland (12 p.m. ET, FOX).

The hosts have a familiar face in charge, with former U.S. women's national team coach Pia Sundhage hoping to use that home support to make a surprise run. But this tournament will be decided by some of the best players in the world, including Spanish duo Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, who have four Ballon d’Or titles between them and led La Roja to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup title.

Here's what you need to know about each team leading into the Euros:

GROUP A: Finland , Iceland , Norway , Switzerland

Previous Euro Appearances: 4 (2005, 2009, 2013, 2022)

Best Finish: Semifinals (2005)

What Stands Out: Finland is by far the weakest team in Group A. They fared well during qualifying, beating Scotland 2-0 on aggregate, but they’ve had a tough Nations League campaign and have been battling injuries to key players leading up to these Euros.



Top Players To Watch: Defender Natalia Kuikkia is the squad’s most important player, but she’s missed time due to a knee injury and only recently started building her minutes for the Chicago Stars. She’s been named Finland’s women’s player of the year five times, and is on the cusp of reaching 100 caps for her national team.



Keep An Eye On: Striker Lilli Halttunen is a supreme talent. The 19-year-old, who plays for Linkoping in Sweden, has a nose for goal and has shown her quality in one-on-one battles. Could she make a statement for an underdog side at her first major tournament this summer?

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Finland must find a way to make things difficult for their first three opponents. Maybe snag a narrow win or hold somebody to a draw and getting out of the group would be huge.

Previous Euro Appearances: 4 (2009, 2013, 2017, 2022)

Best Finish: Quarterfinals (2013)

What Stands Out: When you stack this roster up against its competition, Iceland lacks the star power, especially when it comes to scoring goals. That could be moot if the group can muster an upset or two and get out of the group, but it will be tough if they can’t find the back of the net.



Top Players To Watch: Captain Glodis Viggosdottir, who plays center back for Bayern Munich and was nominated for the Ballon d’Or last season, is the most experienced player in this squad and helped her club win the Frauen-Bundesliga title last season. Forward Sveindis Jonsdottir, who recently joined Angel City FC, is also one to watch. The 24-year-old is Iceland’s leading scorer, including three goals during the team’s European qualifying campaign.



Keep An Eye On: Inter Milan goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir. The 21-year-old was named Serie A goalkeeper of the year with 10 clean sheets in 23 games this past season. She has good size at 6-foot-2, but is still inexperienced, especially on the big stage. This summer will be an important moment for her as she prepares to face some proven goal scorers.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Iceland is actually the highest-ranked team in Group A – coming in at No. 14 in the world ahead of No. 16 Norway, No. 23 Switzerland and No. 26 Finland. While they don’t have the same kind of depth as Norway, there’s always a chance for an upset there. They could finish top two in the group and advance to the knockout round, which would be considered a success.

Previous Euro Appearances: 12

Best Finish: Champions (1987, 1993)

What Stands Out: Norway is one of the more confounding stories in women’s soccer. The national team is loaded with talent, but hasn’t been able to perform on the big stage in years. Their last European championship came in 1993 and their last World Cup title came in 1995. More recently, they lost to Japan in the round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup. This is a program that used to be the best in the world, and while it’s anxious to get back to the top, has been unable to do so.

Top Players To Watch: The group isn’t short on talent. The roster is loaded with players like Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Ingrid Engen, Guro Reiten and Elisa Terland, all of whom play for and have had success with big European clubs.

Caroline Graham Hansen leads a talented Norway squad that hasn't historically lived up to its potential. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)





Keep An Eye On: Signe Gaupset is supposed to be the next great name in Norwegian women’s soccer, following a legacy of other great players like Hegerberg and Hansen. The 20-year-old midfielder plays for club SK Brann, and this will be her first major tournament for her country. If they don’t know already, this is the stage for the rest of Europe to get to know the rising star.



This Euro Will Be A Success If: Norway is the favorite to win the group. It helps that they’ve had recent success against their biggest challenger, Switzerland, beating them twice so far this year in Nations League competition. If the squad can get on the same page, there’s no reason it can’t make a run into the knockout round.

Previous Euro Appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)

Best Finish: Group stage

What Stands Out: The hosts of the tournament are led by manager Pia Sundhage, a proven winner who has notably coached the United States, Sweden and Brazil women’s national teams. She recently drew criticism for her inclusion of Arsenal midfielder Lia Wälti, who is not fully fit due to a knee injury, on the roster over other healthier players. Sundage has stood by her decision – but will it help the hosts make it out of the group stage for the first time in tournament history?



Top Players To Watch: Lia Wälti is the captain and anchor of this Swiss side. She’s coming off a Champions League title with Arsenal and while she may not be in top form at the moment, this could be the 31-year-old's final chance to play for her national team in a major tournament. Other players to watch include defenders Viola Calligaris of Juventus as well as Luana Bühler of Tottenham.

Lia Walti may be will aim to have tournament hosts Switzerland battling for a knockout round spot. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)





Keep An Eye On: This will be Sydney Schertenleib’s first major tournament for her national team. The 5-foot-10, 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder is a threat in the final third and is expected to be the future of this squad. She could put her name on the map with an impactful performance – plus a few goals – this summer.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: The hosts will certainly have the support of their country behind them and they’d love to make it further than any previous Switzerland team. While the squad has never made it past the group stage, it is coming off recent major tournament success at the 2023 World Cup where it advanced to the round of 16. Sundhage doesn’t have a ton of depth to work with, but the Swiss have a winnable group (despite both Iceland and Norway being ahead in the FIFA rankings) and could make some noise early.

GROUP B: Belgium , Italy , Spain , Portugal

Previous Euro Appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)

Best Finish: Quarterfinals (2022)

What Stands Out: So what if Belgium has never qualified for a Women’s World Cup? They’ve made steady progress in their own corner of the globe, reaching the last three Euros and advancing to the quarterfinals three years ago, narrowly losing to former champ Sweden after going out in the group stage as a debutant in 2017.

Top Players To Watch: With 92 goals in 145 all-time appearances, 32-year-old forward Tessa Wullaert is both Belgium’s all-time top scorer and the Red Flames captain this summer.

Keep An Eye On: Midfielder Marie Detruyer. Belgium’s youngest player just missed out on a Euro trip in 2022, but she’s expected to play a big role this summer behind Wullaert, her teammate with Italian club Inter Milan.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Belgium wins a knockout match for the first time in its history. With a relatively easy group to navigate outside favorite Spain, that has to be the objective. They have the veteran players to do so.

Previous Euro Appearances: 9

Best Finish: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

What Stands Out: A two-time runner-up in the 1990s, Le Azzurre haven’t even made it out of group play at a European Championship since 2013 — though they did reach the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019 before being eliminated by the Netherlands.

Top Players To Watch: Veteran forwards Barbara Bonansea, Valentina Giacinti and Cristiana Girelli have 310 caps and 116 goals between them at the international level.

Keep An Eye On: The experience up front is balanced out by 20-year-old starlet Chiara Beccari, who plays with Bonansea and Girelli at Juventus. Beccari has two goals in 17 international appearances so far.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Just getting back to the knockout stage would be a triumph for a squad that has clearly regressed over the last five-plus years. What would be better is to continue building toward a consistent identity and eyeing success at future tournaments.

Previous Euro Appearances: 4 (1997, 2013, 2017, 2022)

Best Finish: Semifinals (1997)

What Stands Out: The defending World Cup and UEFA Nations League champs, Spain — FIFA’s No. 2-ranked team after the 2024 Olympic gold medalist United States — enters this summer’s Euro as the favorite to win what would be La Roja’s first major continental honor.

Top Players To Watch: With Alexia Putellas, at the time the world’s best player, severely limited at the 2023 World Cup following knee surgery, Aitana Bonmatí and Irene Paredes keyed Spain’s iconic win. The two veterans plus Putellas will lead the way this summer, especially with fellow vet Jenni Hermoso — La Roja’s top scorer during qualifying — controversially left off the final roster by head coach Montserrat Tomé.

It's title or bust for Spain, who'll lean on Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati in the attack. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Keep An Eye On: Eighteen-year-old Barcelona playmaker Vicky López, the youngest member of Tomé’s 23-woman squad.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Spain wins the title for the first time. Anything less would be a major disappointment for the consensus pick to win it all. Bonmatí is also working back from a brief hospitalization due to viral meningitis, but hopefully it won't affect her too much.

Previous Euro Appearances: 2 (2017, 2022)

Best Finish: Group stage

What Stands Out: Although they just barely qualified by eking past Czechia 3-2 on aggregate in a home-and-home playoff, Portugal is making its third straight trip to the Euros and fourth-ever major tournament appearance, all since 2017.

Top Players To Watch: Veteran defender Ana Borges, 35, is the most capped player in program history, while midfielder Dolores Silva captains the squad. NWSL fans will also know forward Jéssica Silva, the Gotham FC forward who has also played for the Kansas City Current, Lisbon-based Benfica and French titans Lyon.

Keep An Eye On: Attacking midfielder Kika Nazareth. In her first season with Barcelona in 2024-25, the 22-year-old led the Spanish giants to a historic "treble" of domestic titles.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Portugal survives the group stage. Despite almost stunning the U.S. in their final first round match at the 2023 World Cup, it’s something A Selecção das Quinas has never achieved at a major tournament in four tries.

GROUP C: Denmark , Germany , Poland , Sweden

Previous Euro Appearances: 10

Best Finish: Runners-up (1991, 2017)

What Stands Out: Perhaps the best team never to claim the European crown (though they did win the unofficial continental title in 1979), the Danes were the losing finalists in 2017 and have advanced as far as the semis on five occasions since the inaugural competition in 1984.

Top Players To Watch: Pernille Harder. Harder became the most expensive women’s player ever in 2020, when Chelsea acquired her contract from German club Wolfsburg for around $350,000. While that record was broken two years later, Harder has been Denmark’s all-time leading scorer since 2021. The 32-year-old heads into Euro 2025 with 78 goals in 162 games for her country.

Keep An Eye On: Signe Bruun. She’s no rookie; at 27, she starred in 2023 World Cup qualifying and made the Red & White’s roster for the main event in Australia and New Zealand. But while Harder is the star, Bruun is coach Andrée Jeglertz’s most lethal striker. The Real Madrid forward has 24 goals in just 52 caps.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Denmark reaches the knockout phase. That’s the bare minimum. Though they did reach the round of 16 at the World Cup two summers ago, the Danes lost two of their three group games at the last Euro and failed to advance to the business end of the tourney.

Previous Euro Appearances: 11

Best Finish: Champions (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

What Stands Out: Historically Europe’s strongest team, Germany has won eight of the 13 women’s European Championships all-time. But the Frauenteam’s last continental title came more than a decade ago now, back in 2013.

Top Players To Watch: Just 25, fullback/midfielder Giulia Gwinn captains coach Christian Wück’s young squad. With 108 caps, Lyon’s Sara Däbritz has 25 more caps than the next most experienced German player. But all eyes will be on Lea Schuller, the 27-year-old Bayern Munich striker who'll be the focal point in the attack.

As a star for Germany, Lea Schuller should be among the top goalscorers at the tournament. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Keep An Eye On: Defender Franziska Kett and forward Cora Zicai. Both 20, they’re the youngest members of Wück’s roster.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Germany hoists the trophy for the ninth time, especially following two disappointing finishes in recent tournaments. After a heartbreaking loss to England at the previous Euro, and then an uncharacteristic group-stage finish at the 2023 Women's World Cup, this team should be eyeing some silverware in Switzerland.

Previous Euro Appearances: None

Best Finish: Debut in 2025

What Stands Out: The Eaglesses are competing at a major international competition for the first time in the program’s 44-year history this summer.

Top Players To Watch: Captain Ewa Pajor, who plays her club soccer for mighty Barcelona, is one of Europe’s most ruthless strikers. She’s already Poland’s career scoring leader at the age of 28.

Keep An Eye On: Barcelona prospect Emilia Szymczak, 19. The midfielder is one of just a handful of teenagers participating in Switzerland.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: Just being there is a triumph for the Poles. Anything they get beyond that — a first point, their maiden win — would be gravy.

Previous Euro Appearances: 11

Best Finish: Champions (1984)

What Stands Out: FIFA’s sixth-ranked team and a perennial title challenger in any tournament they enter — Sweden has won consecutive Olympic silver medals plus the bronze at each of the last two Women’s World Cups. But their only major trophy ever came in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Euro in 1984.

Top Players To Watch: The Swedes all-world front line will once again comprise veteran forwards Kosovare Asllani, the 35-year-old captain; Arsenal star Stina Blackstenius, 29; and Fridolina Rolfö, 31. Between them, the trio has played in 414 games and scored 119 goals.

Keep An Eye On: Smilla Holmberg. The 18-year-old defender had never been called into her country’s senior squad before coach Peter Gerhardsson included Holmberg on his 23-player roster for Switzerland 2025.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: After so many near misses, including semifinal appearances at the last two Euros, a first trip to the continental final since 2001 would mark progress. But only silverware would equal success.



GROUP D: England , France , Netherlands , Wales

Previous Euro Appearances: 10

Best Finish: Champions (2022)

What Stands Out: England’s roster is missing some mainstays like captain Millie Bright and goalkeeper Mary Earps, both of whom recently shocked the footballing world when they announced they would be stepping away from the national team. The Lionesses are of course the reigning European champs and have the quality and depth to repeat. They’ll just need to get out of a difficult group and at some point, go through Spain in what would be a World Cup final rematch.



Top Players To Watch: There’s a lot of depth in this team, including elite players like Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly, Lucy Bronze, Lauren Hemp and Lauren James.

Alessia Russo is amount the standout players on England's squad, who are looking to repeat as champions. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)





Keep An Eye On: Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is in top form right now and recently helped her club win the domestic treble. The Euros represent a huge moment for the 24-year-old to solidify her place as England’s No. 1 goalkeeper with Earps’ retirement.



This Euro Will Be A Success If: Anything other than winning it all would be a disappointment for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

Previous Euro Appearances: 7

Best Finish: Semifinals (2022)

What Stands Out: The first thing that stands out is the roster drama. Longtime captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer were left out of the squad by head coach Laurent Bonadei, who said his reasoning had to do with the hope of getting different results. Despite always being a contender, France has never won a major tournament. Bonadei, who replaced former head coach Herve Renard in August 2024, has a lot riding on this controversial decision.



Top Players To Watch: Lyon forward Kadidiatou Diani is the most experienced player on this roster (112 caps, 30 goals) and will be one of the leaders in the group, while her 21-year-old club teammate Alice Sombath will be an important piece on the back line.

Keep An Eye On: Delphine Cascarino is in form for San Diego right now and has a chance to be a scoring threat for Les Bleues this summer.

This Euro Will Be A Success If: France has never won a major tournament and that’s definitely this group’s goal. But without the depth and the experience of legendary players like Renard and Le Sommer, Les Bleues could have a challenging time making it out of a group with England and the Netherlands.

Previous Euro Appearances: 5

Best Finish: Champions (2017)

What Stands Out: There’s drama going on with this team, too. Earlier this year, the Dutch Football Association announced that coach Andries Jonker’s contract would not be renewed and that England assistant Arjan Veurink would take over…but not until after the Euros. While the situation could make for some awkward press conferences during the tournament, the Dutch will try to block out the noise.



Top Players To Watch: Danielle van de Donk is a legend on this team. The 33-year-old midfielder helped the Netherlands win the European Championship in 2017 before leading the squad to the World Cup final in 2019. She just made a move from Lyon to the London City Lionesses and while van de Donk is synonymous with Orange Leeuwinnen, this could potentially be her last major tournament … unless she can hold on for the 2027 World Cup.

Daniëlle van de Donk anchors a Dutch team in what could be her final appearance at a major tournament. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Keep An Eye On: Wieke Kaptein is a 19-year-old midfielder who has worked her way into the lineup at Chelsea. Kaptein is an exciting young talent who is also coming off a successful season in which she helped her club win the domestic treble and make a run to the Champions League semifinals.



This Euro Will Be A Success If: The Netherlands have the ability make it out of this Group of Death, and they could potentially go on a deep run to the semifinals or the final.

Previous Euro appearances: 0

Best Finish: Debut in 2025

What Stands Out: This is the first time Wales has ever played in a major tournament. The group gained confidence by tying Sweden twice in Nations League and will try to keep that momentum going this summer.



Top Players To Watch: Jess Fishlock is a Wales icon. The 38-year-old striker from the Seattle Reign leads the national team in caps (162) and goals (47), and will do everything she can to lead and motivate this squad.



Keep An Eye On: Forward Carrie Jones debuted for Wales when she was 15. Now 21, she’s already played for Manchester United, Leicester City and Bristol City before moving to IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. She’s talented, versatile and is expected to be one of the team’s top players for next decade.



This Euro Will Be A Success If: Wales are significant underdogs and getting out of arguably the toughest group in the tournament would be an incredible success. But it’s difficult to see them beating France, England or the Netherlands.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

