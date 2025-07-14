UEFA Euro Euro 2025: Spain On Track? Watch Out For France? What Stood Out and What's Next Updated Jul. 15, 2025 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Surprise results, record crowds, and the pivotal matches on the horizon. The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros has already seen plenty of big moments.

With the group stage wrapped up, all eyes will be on the quarterfinal matches – which begin on Thursday and go through the weekend.



Before looking ahead, let's recap what stood out from the group stage. One title contender, the Netherlands, was eliminated after lopsided losses to both England and France. There was some heartbreak with Germany captain Giulia Gwinn suffering an early knee injury that will keep her out for the rest of the tournament. And some history, with a record 600,000 tickets already sold despite the heat wave that’s taken over Switzerland.

There’s more excitement to come, but here’s what stood out from the group stage and what we’re looking forward to in the next round:

Can Anyone Stop Spain From Silverware?

The biggest news entering the Euros was that Spain star and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was hospitalized with meningitis less than a week before the tournament began. She recovered quickly, and was able to come on as a substitute in La Roja's first two matches before starting and playing a full 90 minutes in the team’s third group stage match against Italy.

Aitana Bonmati has only played one full match but Spain remains on track to reach the final. (Photo by Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Whether Bonmatí would have needed more recovery time or not, it’s clear that Spain is a machine to be reckoned with and still looks like the favorite to win it all. Alexia Putellas has been dominant with three goals so far, as has Esther Gonzalez, the NWSL’s leading scorer who also leads all Euros scorers with four goals. As a whole, the team has been particularly effective in possession and in combination play. And once Bonmatí regains her full strength and starts scoring goals of her own, La Roja will be even more potent.

A 2023 World Cup final rematch with England is certainly in the cards, though Spain have to get past Switzerland in the quarterfinal and then either France or Germany in the semi before thinking about that potential headline-grabbing matchup.

New-look France Emerges From ‘Groupe de la Mort'

France finished atop a difficult Group D after a decisive 5-2 win over the Netherlands on Sunday. Les Bleues won all three of their games – against England, Wales and the Netherlands – and will play Germany in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

There were questions surrounding this squad before the tournament began when manager Laurent Bonadei shocked the footballing world when he left captain Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer and Kenza Dali off the team. Together, the trio of well-known veterans have 444 caps and are synonymous with France’s national team.

France emerged as the winners of a group that included top sides Engalnd and the Netherlands. (Photo by Noemi Llamas/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images)

But this is a program that has never won a major international tournament before, and Bonadei wanted to try something new. While the decision likely still stings, France looks like a team that can challenge for a trophy. Especially given Germany hasn’t looked particularly dangerous and is coming off a 4-1 loss to Sweden.

Swiss Surprise? Hosts Aiming To Make More Noise

Switzerland was nearly ousted from the tournament until substitute Riola Xhemaili scored in stoppage time to draw Finland 1-1 in its final group stage match, which was enough to send the hosts through to the next round. The Swiss only needed a tie to advance, but trailed 1-0 following a 79th-minute penalty by Finland, creating some nervy final moments.

The host’s reward? A quarterfinal against Spain on Friday. The reigning world champs have scored 14 goals in three games, 12 of which have been from inside the box. Switzerland, meanwhile, has only found the back of the net four times. An inability to find the back of the net won't cut it against Spain's clinical attack.

Switzerland has been buoyed by big crowds and have now reach the knockout rounds. (Photo by Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

So how will veteran coach Pia Sundhage prepare for Spain? If it’s anything like the last match, she’ll utilize the youth on her roster which consists of 19-year-old Leila Wandeler (Lyon) and 18-year-olds Sydney Schertenleib (Barcelona) and Iman Beney (Manchester City). Schertenleib at least knows her opponent well, playing alongside the majority of them at club level.

Regardless of what the end result will be, one thing is for sure: the environment for this matchup will be epic given how fans have shown up en masse all tournament.

What To Expect In Quarterfinals

The most anticipated quarterfinal match has to be England vs. Sweden. Both nations are playing at a high level right now – the Swedes just shocked Germany 4-1 in their final group stage match while the Lionesses are doing everything possible to win back-to-back Euros.

England have bounced back from a group-stage defeat to France to keep its repeat title hopes alive. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

These teams met in the semifinals at the 2022 Euros and England won 4-0. But this should be a closer game, as Sweden has been a much improved team since then. Sweden poses a physical, imposing threat and thrives on set pieces, while England has a deeper squad and are battle-tested coming out of a more challenging group.

Elsewhere, Germany and France offer a showdown between two European powers, while Switzerland will try to stay alive against a heavily-favored and more proficient Spain. Norway vs. Italy is probably the least thrilling on paper, but it’s a chance to watch stars Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen book a spot in the semifinals.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

