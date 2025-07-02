UEFA Women's EURO
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Standings: Spain, Italy Win To Open Group B
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Standings: Spain, Italy Win To Open Group B

Updated Jul. 3, 2025 6:21 p.m. ET

Sixteen nations will aim for glory at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025, taking place across Switzerland from July 2-27. 

Who'll lift the trophy at one of soccer's biggest tournaments? Will England repeat as champions after winning in 2022, or will Spain follow up its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup crown with another piece of silverware?

You'll be able to watch all 31 games across FOX Sports, culminating with the final on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland (12 p.m. ET, FOX).  The complete schedule for each date can be found here

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Are Spain favorites to win it all? | FOX Soccer

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Are Spain favorites to win it all? | FOX Soccer
The 'FOX Soccer' crew discussed Spain's chances of winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 after their recent success at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Also, touching on Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and much more.

Here's how the group standings look so far. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. Complete up-to-date standings can be found here:

Group A MP W D L Pts
Norway 1 1 0 0 3
Finland 1 1 0 0 3
Switzerland 1 0 0 1 0
Iceland 1 0 0 1 0
Group B MP W D L Pts
Spain            1 1 0 0 3
Italy 1 1 0 0 3
Belgium 1 0 0 0 0
Portugal 1 0 0 0 0
Group C MP W D L Pts
Germany     
Poland
Denmark
Sweden
Group D MP W D L Pts
France
England
Wales
Netherlands

Here's how the knockout rounds will play out:

Quarterfinals (July 16-19)

Wednesday, July 16

Thursday, July 17

Friday, July 18

Saturday, July 19

Semifinals (July 22-23)

Thursday, July 22

Friday, July 23

Final (Sunday, July 27)

