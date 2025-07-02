UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Standings: Spain, Italy Win To Open Group B
Sixteen nations will aim for glory at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025, taking place across Switzerland from July 2-27.
Who'll lift the trophy at one of soccer's biggest tournaments? Will England repeat as champions after winning in 2022, or will Spain follow up its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup crown with another piece of silverware?
You'll be able to watch all 31 games across FOX Sports, culminating with the final on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland (12 p.m. ET, FOX). The complete schedule for each date can be found here.
Here's how the group standings look so far. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. Complete up-to-date standings can be found here:
|Group A
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Finland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Iceland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Group B
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portugal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group C
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Germany
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Poland
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Denmark
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Sweden
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Group D
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|France
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|England
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Wales
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Netherlands
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Here's how the knockout rounds will play out:
Quarterfinals (July 16-19)
Wednesday, July 16
Thursday, July 17
Friday, July 18
Saturday, July 19
Semifinals (July 22-23)
Thursday, July 22
Friday, July 23
Final (Sunday, July 27)
