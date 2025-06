UEFA Women's EURO UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores Published Jun. 23, 2025 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 kicks off July 2 and runs through the final on July 27. Sixteen national teams from across Europe will compete for the continental title in stadiums across Switzerland, the tournament's host nation. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates and times:

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Schedule

Here are the key dates for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament:

Group stage: July 2 to July 13

Quarterfinals: July 16 to July 18

Semifinals: July 22 and 23

Final: July 27

Below you can find the date and time for each game.

Group Stage

Wednesday, July 2

Thursday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, July 4

2025 UEFA Nations League Finals: Portugal's trophy ceremony following victory over Spain

Saturday, July 5

Sunday, July 6

Monday, July 7

Tuesday, July 8

Wednesday, July 9

Thursday, July 10

Friday, July 11

Saturday, July 12

Sunday, July 13

Bracket Stage

Wednesday, July 16 (Quarterfinals)

Thursday, July 17 (Quarterfinals)

Friday, July 18 (Quarterfinals)

Saturday, July 19 (Quarterfinals)

Tuesday, July 22 (Semifinals)

Wednesday, July 23 (Semifinals)

Sunday, July 27 (Final)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Groups

Group A

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Finland

Group B

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Italy

Group C

Germany

Poland

Denmark

Sweden

Group D

France

England

Wales

Netherlands

How can I watch the 2025 Women’s EURO? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 UEFA Women’s EURO will be available to watch live on Disney+, marking the platform’s first exclusive coverage of a major European football tournament.

How can I stream the 2025 Women’s EURO?

All matches from the 2025 Women’s EURO will be available to stream via Disney+. A subscription is required to access live broadcasts and replays.

share

Get more from UEFA Women's EURO Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more