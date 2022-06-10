UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet England vs. Italy, pick 2 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

England and Italy, two of soccer's Big Five, face each other this weekend in a UEFA Nations League showdown.

The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday at Molineux Stadium in England and can be seen on FuboTV.

This contest will be a League A Group 3 matchup and according to FOX Sports Research, is the first meeting between the teams since the Azzurri won in penalties last summer in the UEFA Euro Cup Final. They've met 28 times all-time, with Italy winning 12 matches along with eight draws in that span.

In this UEFA Nations League rematch, should bettors be high on Italy to repeat, or should they expect England to avenge their 2021 defeat?

Here's how to bet the England-Italy match — moneyline, draw, over/under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

England could very well be using these UEFA Nations League games to prep for the World Cup. Speaking of the fall, the Three Lions currently have the second-best odds to win the Cup at +500 at FOX Bet. Bookmakers also have striker Harry Kane at the top of the pack, as he has the best odds to win the Golden Boot in Qatar at +700.

Italy, on the other hand, did not qualify for the World Cup for the second-consecutive time. However, they could use the tournament as an opportunity to develop their young players as they work their way back to dominance.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big matchup.

England vs. Italy 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday on FuboTV (odds via FOX Bet)*

England: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Italy: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Notable prop bets

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling both to score: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Harry Kane to score first and England to win: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Harry Kane to score first and Lorenzo Pellegrini to score anytime: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Mason Mount, Harry Kane, and Matteo Politano to all score: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

*odds as of 6/10/2022

What does FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre say about Saturday's match? Let's jump into his best bet.

"Looking for their first victory in three 2022-23 UEFA Nations League games so far, England are the heavy favorites (-125) at home," McIntyre explained. "But Italy (+290) has played better since losing the Finalissima to Argentina last week, earning ties against Germany and Hungary.

"They could make it three draws in a row on Saturday against a sputtering Three Lions side that have yet to score from open play. Also helping the Azzurri? The match at Molineux Stadium won’t have fans in attendance — England’s punishment for its supporters’ behavior at last year’s Euro final which, don’t forget, was won by Italy on English soil."



PICK: Draw (+210 at FOX BET)

So are you placing your bet on the Azzurri to win, the Three Lions to be victorious or the draw? Head to FOX Bet to get in on the UEFA Nations League action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.