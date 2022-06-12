UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League top plays: Spain beats Czechia, Switzerland over Portugal 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Sunday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS2, Spain shut out the Czech Republic. Elsewhere, Switzerland turned away Portugal in a low-scoring, albeit enticing affair.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's slate.

Spain 2, Czech Republic 0 (League A)

Terrific teamwork

Spain's first scoring attack was a thing of beauty, as a clever lead pass keyed an initial push before Marcos Asensio set up Carlos Soler with an open opportunity to cash in. He did just that.

Carlos Soler scores in the 24th minute to give Spain a 1-0 lead Spain took a 1-0 lead over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League off a perfect pass from Thiago to Carlos Soler, who scores a goal.

Part the sea

Spain was clearly outnumbered as it made its run for a second score, but that didn't matter to its attackers, who put together another picturesque piece of synergy to go up 2-0.

Pablo Sarabia scores in the 75th minute to give Spain a 2-0 lead Pablo Sarabia scored off a Ferran Torres deflected shot to give Spain a 2-0 lead over Czech Republic in the 75th minute of the UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland 1, Portugal 0 (League A)

That didn't take long

Switzerland seized the lead less than a minute into the match, as Haris Seferovic earned an early goal with a crisp header into the bottom left corner of the net.

Haris Seferovic heads in the goal for Switzerland in the first minute, 1-0 Haris Seferovic heads in the goal for Switzerland in the first minute of their UEFA Nations League matchup vs. Portugal.

Here's a look at the rest of Sunday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Norway 3, Sweden 2 (League B)

Familiar face

Erling Haaland has been getting it done for Norway for years, and he picked up his 19th international goal in the 10th minute on a tough header following a beautiful crossing pass.

Erling Haaland does it again for Norway Erling Haaland scores for Norway in the 10th minute off a header into the near side of the goal vs. Sweden in UEFA Nations League.

Number 20!

What was that we said about familiar faces? Get used to seeing this one.

On the board

It took a while, but the Swedish plowed their way onto the scoreboard in the 61st minute, when Emil Forsberg went top shelf on a screaming line drive.

Sweden cut the deficit in half after this laser from Emil Forsberg Sweden cut the lead in half after this laser from Emil Forsberg against Norway in UEFA Nations League.

All over the place

When Haaland wasn't scoring, he was creating opportunities for his teammates. This heady pass to Alexander Sørloth pushed Norway ahead, 3-1.

Alexander Sørloth rises for the header to extend Norway's lead Alexander Sørloth heads it in to put Norway up 3-1 over Sweden in UEFA Nations League.

And a young fan loved his efforts so much, he had to let him know about it in person.

Don't get too comfortable

Sweden's final goal didn't figure in the outcome, but it was certainly a treat for the eyes.

Slovenia 2 Serbia 2 (League B)

And the crowd goes wild!

Although the match was played at Stozice Stadium in Slovenia, the Serbian faithful showed out. And their excitement was audible when their team went up 1-0, courtesy of a smooth sliding header from Andrija Zivkovic.

Andrija Zivkovic's diving header puts Serbia in front of Slovenia Serbia is off to a hot start thanks to Andrija Zivkovic's goal in the eighth minute.

Let's elevate!

Serbia doubled up on its advantage in the 34th minute, with some nasty ball-handling that led to a finishing header.

Cutting into it

The home team broke through in the 47th, showing off a collective speed that allowed it to slide into the box for a one-on-one opportunity, which it capitalized on.

Two for five

Minutes later, Benjamin Sesko erupted in celebration after putting away a tying conversion off his left foot for Slovenia. Sesko's score would be the last of the match, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

Slovenia score two goals in five minutes to even score with Serbia 2-2 Adam Gnezda Cerin and Benjamin Sesko each score within five minutes of each other to tie up the UEFA Nations League matchup between Slovenia and Serbia at two.

Northern Ireland 2, Cyprus 2 (League C)

Greece 2, Kosovo 0 (League C)

Dexterous display

Greece struck first in the 70th minute, as Giorgos Giakoumakis curled an impressive header into the bottom right corner of the net to spark his squad.

Georgia 0, Bulgaria 0 (League C)

North Macedonia 4, Gibraltar 0 (League C)

Malta 1, San Marino 0 (League D)

