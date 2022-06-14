UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Hungary blasts England, Germany routs Italy just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The UEFA Nations League continues Tuesday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS1, Germany cruised past Italy, 5-2. Elsewhere, England was shut out on its home turf by Hungary, the Netherlands slid past Wales in Rotterdam, and Belgium bested Poland in Warsaw.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's slate.

Hungary 4, England 0 (League A)

Hacky sack!

Roland Sallai helped himself out on Hungary's first score, volleying a free kick to himself before unleashing a slingshot into the net in the 15th minute.

Through the wickets

Hungary put together a dazzling run in minute 69, and Sallai closed it with a powerful liner in between the keeper's knees for his second goal of the afternoon.

Heat seeker

When a ball comes off a striker's foot with this type of velocity, the only thing you can do is stop and stare. Zsolt Nagy rattled off this rocket to put Hungary up 3-0.

Four's the charm

It didn't stop there for Hungary, who found pay dirt again in minute 88 thanks to Daniel Gazdag's nifty chip-in.

Germany 5, Italy 2 (League A)

Covered up!

Manuel Neuer's sterling reputation as one of the top keepers in the world is earned, and he continues to reinforce it with stops like this one.

I got your back

Joshua Kimmich of Germany rewarded his goalie's efforts, easing his mind by striking first with a left-footed finish in the 10th minute of the match.

Right down the pike

Germany earned itself a penalty in the 45th minute, and İlkay Gündoğan doubled his team's lead by sending a laser right into the middle of the net just before the halftime whistle.

One for the vet

Thomas Müller got his name into the stat sheet in the second half, capitalizing on a poor clearance attempt from Italy for Germany's third goal of the day.

Timo time!

Timo Werner opened Germany's lead into a blowout, scoring back-to-back goals on Serge Gnabry assists just minutes apart, and promptly being subbed out after a plus day at the office.

Crash the boards

Italy made some light of its negative situation, clawing its way onto the scoreboard with a put-back goal following Neuer's save.

Netherlands 3, Wales 2 (League A)

Twist and turn

Heralded young gun Noa Lang made his mark early, shaking and baking a pair of defenders before putting away a clever goal in the 17th minute. The score marked his first in international play.

Orange crush

After his first shot attempt was thwarted, Cody Gakpo found gold on his second, punching in an unstoppable ball for the Netherlands' second goal.

Off the crossbar!

Wales' Brennan Johnson took his time getting ready to put away his first goal of the day, and when he did dial it up, the Netherlands was powerless to do anything to stop it.

Brennan Johnson has a beautiful response for Wales, 2-1 Brennan Johnson scored a goal in the 26th minute to cut the Wale's deficit to 2-1 behind the Netherlands.

Bale them out

After receiving a penalty try in the 90th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale knotted the tally with a superb strike into the bottom right corner of the net.

O.M.G.

You can literally count out the seconds it took for the Netherlands to score again following Bales' goal, and Memphis Depay was the hero, knocking in a desperation try to seal it for his country.

Belgium 1, Poland 0 (League A)

Open it up

Belgium got on the board in the 15th minute, keyed by a nice setup from Youri Tielemans to Michy Batshuayi, who put away a deliberate sliding header to complete the assist.

Just off course

Poland had a chance to knot it up in the second half, but barely missed the mark on an open opportunity.

Here's a look at the rest of Tuesday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Scotland 4, Armenia 1 (League B)

Let me hear you

Vahan Bichakhchyan wanted all the noise from the crowd after lifting a missile into the back of the net for Armenia's first goal of the outing.

Ukraine 1, Republic of Ireland 1 (League B)

Excuse me!

Nathan Collins weaved his way through just about everyone en route to this special score in minute 31.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Finland 2 (League B)

Put 'em ahead

Bosnia and Herzegovina bought itself a number of opportunities early, and seized the moment after an overaggressive play from Finland in the box, putting away a seamless PK into the upper right corner of the net to go up 1-0.

Not for long

The early goal didn't deter Finland, and four minutes later, Teemu Pukki poked his own dart into the net after being set up with a brilliant dime.

Go-ahead goal

Finland followed up with another quick strike, speeding off on the attack to earn itself a one-on-one with a Bosnian defender, which Benjamin Källman took advantage of.

Play it through

Bosnia-Herzegovina kept its composure, equalizing on the strength of Miralem Pjanic's stellar through pass, which was capped by Edin Dzeko's line-drive strike.

Montenegro 3, Romania 0 (League B)

Rise up!

Montenegro came up with a colossal conversion on a well-placed corner kick in the 41st minute to take a 1-0 edge.

Luxembourg 2, Faroe Islands 2 (League C)

Turkey 2, Lithuania 0 (League C)

Just what we needed

It took a while for officials to determine whether Turkey's first conversion crossed the line, but replays revealed that Kaan Ayhan's skillful header was indeed a solid score.

Moldova 2, Andorra 1 (League D)

Latvia 2, Liechtenstein 0 (League D)

