UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Portugal, lines, pick

2 hours ago

One of the signature matches of the opening week of the UEFA Nations League tournament is the Spain-Portugal showdown on Thursday.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion, in a Group A2 match. The match will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain, and can be seen on FS1.

Now, let's get to the good part. Here's how to bet the highly-anticipated match between these two teams — moneyline, draw and over/unders at FOX Bet:

Wales get the opening goal vs. Poland, thanks to a beautiful outside-the-box goal from Jonny Williams in the 51st minute. 

Spain has the fourth-best odds to win the World Cup (+800 at FOX Bet), while Portugal is a little further down the list at +1200 at FOX Bet.

Speaking of Ronaldo, the superstar has the third-best odds to win the coveted Golden Boot (+1200 at FOX Bet) in the World Cup.

Here are some of the betting options for the Spain-Portugal match at FOX Bet:

Win or draw
Spain to win (excl. OT): +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Portugal to win (excl. OT): +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Draw: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Over/under total goals: 2.5
Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Bet boosts
Ferran Torres to score first and Spain to win: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total), was +375
Cristiano Ronaldo to score first: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total), was +450

Over/under total corner kicks
Over 8.5 corners: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)
Under 8.5 corners: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Spain and Portugal have met 38 times, with Spain earning 17 victories. There have been 15 draws between these two teams and the last 3 matchups ended in a draw as well.

The most recent match between the teams was a scoreless draw at a friendly in Madrid on June 4, 2021.

Why all the draw talk? Because FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre envisions a similar outcome for this match.

"Spain is clearly a team on the rise under manager Luis Enrique — they were the Nations League runner-up (to France) in 2021 — and they are the clear favorite Thursday playing at home," McIntyre explained. "But at +195, draw isn’t a bad bet at all: games between these rivals are always close, and each of the last four meetings between the Iberian neighbors ended in a stalemate."

PICK: Draw +195 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

So are you picking Ronaldo and Portugal to be victorious or are you going with Torres, Busquets and Spain? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

