UEFA Nations League: Denmark tops Austria, Croatia stuns France

The UEFA Nations League continued Monday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS2, Denmark shut out Austria, 2-0, in Copenhagen. Elsewhere, Croatia stunned France, 1-0, and Iceland and Israel ended in a draw, 2-2, after an unfortunate own goal shook things up.

Here are the top plays from Monday's slate.

Denmark 2, Austria 0 (League A)

Clutch connection

Denmark took the early lead on a Jonas Wind goal — with help from defender Joakim Maehle — in the 21st minute. Then, Denmark extended its lead to 2-0 shortly after as the first half winded down.

Croatia 1, France 0 (League A)

Goal!

It only took five minutes for Croatia to take the lead, as Luka Modric converted a penalty kick for the game's only score.

Here's a look at the rest of Monday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Iceland 2, Israel 2 (League B)

Heads up!

Iceland wasted no time getting on the board, thanks to a header from Jón Thorsteinsson in the ninth minute.

Own goal

Misfortune struck when Iceland's Daníel Leó Grétarsson scored on his own team, which put Israel right back in it.

Second-half surge

Iceland kicked off the second-half scoring and took a 2-1 lead on a Thórir Helgason goal in the 60th minute.

Equalizer

Israel knotted things up again just five minutes later on a Dor Peretz header that was awarded following VAR Review.

Kazakhstan 2, Slovakia 1 (League C)

Hot start

Kazakhstan came out strong, taking a 1-0 lead with a goal from Yan Vorogovskiy in the 18th minute.

Double trouble

Kazakhstan extended its lead in the 39th minute after a clutch header from midfielder Elkhan Astanov.

Too little, too late

Slovakia finally got on the board late in the second half thanks to some fancy footwork from Matús Bero. But it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and things ended there.

Azerbaijan 2, Belarus 0 (League C)

Shutout

Azerbaijan shut out Belarus in a down-to-the-wire match that had its first goal come in the 76th minute, courtesy of Mahir Emreli.

Finishing touch

Azerbaijan sealed the deal with another goal, this time from Ramil Sheydaev in the final few minutes.

