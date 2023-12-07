United States
U.S. Soccer Federation to build new training center outside Atlanta
United States

U.S. Soccer Federation to build new training center outside Atlanta

Published Dec. 7, 2023 4:09 p.m. ET

The U.S. Soccer Federation's new training center will be built in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta about a 30-mile drive from downtown Atlanta.

The USSF announced the specific site adjacent to Trilith Studios on Thursday after saying on Sept. 15 it intended to construct a complex in the Atlanta area. Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank is contributing $50 million for the project. The complex will be more than 200 acres.

The USSF said in 2002 that the complex in Carson, California, would serve as its national training center. While that has often been used for winter training camps, the men’s national team has located training ahead of games at sites more convenient for its matches, such as in Florida ahead of games in the Caribbean and Central America and near the venues of home games. U.S. Soccer also opened a national development center in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2018.

The federation’s headquarters was in New York, then moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has been in Chicago since 1991. The USSF said the new facility will be the training site for all 27 national teams and its headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys vs Eagles preview: Analyzing key matchups, strengths and predictions

Cowboys vs Eagles preview: Analyzing key matchups, strengths and predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes