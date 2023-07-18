FIFA Women's World Cup
Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Aitana Bonmatí
Published Jul. 18, 2023 1:47 a.m. ET

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.

Name: Aitana Bonmatí
Rank: 3
Country: Spain
Club: FC Barcelona
Position: Midfielder
Age: 25

With her combination of technical ability, creativity, work rate and leadership, one can see why Aitana Bonmatí idolized her compatriots Xavi and Iniesta and growing up. The Barcelona midfielder is sometimes overshadowed by her club and country partner, Alexia Putellas.

But don't let that fool you. Bonmatí has a Champions League final MVP in her trophy cahse. Will Spain build on their round of 16 appearance in 2019? Bonmatí leading the charge will give Spain a shot to make a deeper run this summer.

