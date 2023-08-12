English Championship
Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham, meets locals in a pub before match
Published Aug. 12, 2023 11:42 a.m. ET

NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City.

Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship on Saturday

A few hours earlier, Brady posted on social media: "Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s."

He later went to the stadium, where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing jerseys.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital Management, and become chairman of a new advisory board.

Birmingham said Brady will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club." That includes working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition and recovery programs.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He retired in February, after Tampa Bay’s loss in the playoffs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Birmingham
