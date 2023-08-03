FIFA Women's World Cup Tom Brady announces minority ownership stake in Birmingham City F.C. Published Aug. 3, 2023 4:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady is returning to football — well, sort of. On Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced that he's partnered with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd., the ownership group of Birmingham City F.C.

"So here’s the deal: I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club," Brady said in the video posted by Birmingham Thursday. "And maybe you’re asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?’ And let’s just say, I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they might translate pretty well.

"I know success starts with the work you put in when the world isn’t watching," Brady continued. "I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing.

"We’ve got a song that says, ‘No matter what, you keep on until the of the road.’ I’ll be on that road with you. I’ll see you at St. Andrew’s soon. It’s time to get to work."

Brady will become chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with the club's board and members, according to the statement released by the team.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent," Chairman of the Board Tom Wagner said in the statement. "We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club.

"The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

Birmingham City F.C. currently plays in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football. Birmingham finished 17th in the standings last season with a record of 14W-11D-21L. Birmingham last played in the English Premier League in the 2010-11 season.

