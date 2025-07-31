Leagues Cup Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Aug. 1, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Leagues Cup action continues as Tigres UANL prepares to take on San Diego FC. The Tigres are coming off of a win versus Houston in their first match of the tournament while San Diego looks to bounce back from a loss against Pachuca. Here’s everything you need to know about Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Universitario (UANL), Nuevo Leon, MEX

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer Check out the best moments between the Pumas and Orlando City SC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Tigres: +115

Draw: +255

San Diego: +200

Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Tigres UANL and San Diego FC across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Tigres UANL

7/29: vs Houston (Win, 4–1)

7/26: at Toluca (Win, 4–3)

7/19: vs Juárez (Win, 1–0)

5/17: at Toluca (Loss, 0–3)

5/14: vs Toluca (Draw, 1–1)

San Diego FC

7/29: vs Pachuca (Loss, 2–3)

7/25: vs Nashville (Win, 1–0)

7/19: vs Vancouver (Draw, 1–1)

7/16: vs Toronto (Loss, 0–1)

7/12: at Chicago (Win, 2–1)

share

Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more