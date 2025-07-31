Leagues Cup
Leagues Cup
Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Aug. 1, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
Leagues Cup action continues as Tigres UANL prepares to take on San Diego FC. The Tigres are coming off of a win versus Houston in their first match of the tournament while San Diego looks to bounce back from a loss against Pachuca. Here’s everything you need to know about Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC.
How to watch Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Universitario (UANL), Nuevo Leon, MEX
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Tigres: +115
- Draw: +255
- San Diego: +200
Tigres UANL vs. San Diego FC Head to Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Tigres UANL and San Diego FC across all competitions.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Tigres UANL
- 7/29: vs Houston (Win, 4–1)
- 7/26: at Toluca (Win, 4–3)
- 7/19: vs Juárez (Win, 1–0)
- 5/17: at Toluca (Loss, 0–3)
- 5/14: vs Toluca (Draw, 1–1)
San Diego FC
- 7/29: vs Pachuca (Loss, 2–3)
- 7/25: vs Nashville (Win, 1–0)
- 7/19: vs Vancouver (Draw, 1–1)
- 7/16: vs Toronto (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/12: at Chicago (Win, 2–1)
