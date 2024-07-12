Is there a third-place game for Euro 2024?

UEFA Euro
Published Jul. 12, 2024

The 2024 European Championship will conclude on Sunday with a heavyweight fight between three-time Euros-winners Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Germany (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Spain punched its ticket to the final by knocking off early-tournament favorites France, 2-1, on Tuesday. England ended its final with the same score against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

While a match between France and the Netherlands has no shortage of intrigue from a competitive standpoint with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo going head-to-head, there is no bronze medal match at Euro 2024.

UEFA experimented with a third-place match from 1960 to 1980, but it since 1984, there hasn't been a third-place at the Euros. The last bronze-medalist at the Euros was Czechoslovakia; it won by beating Italy on penalties 9-8.

Third-place matches still exist at major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the CONMEBOL Copa América. Canada and Uruguay will play for the bronze medal at Copa América on Saturday (5 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

