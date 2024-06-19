Super Mario-themed cleats of Albania player Jasir Asani add cartoon color to Euro 2024 game
If there is a prize for best footwear at soccer's European Championship, the Super Mario-themed cleats worn by Albania winger Jasir Asani on Wednesday might win it.
The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia. Albania drew 2-2 in the Group B game played in Hamburg.
About 45 minutes after the final whistle, he posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing them in action.
Asani was playing his 15th game for Albania and his second at Euro 2024, after a 2-1 loss to Italy on Saturday.
He plays his club soccer in South Korea, for Gwangju, after previously being with clubs in Albania, North Macedonia, Sweden and Hungary.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
