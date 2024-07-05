UEFA Euro Spain star Pedri expected to miss Euro 2024 semifinal with knee injury Updated Jul. 5, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spain midfielder Pedri is expected to miss the remainder of Euro 2024 with a lateral sprain to his left knee, the Spanish FA announced on Friday. Pedri will undergo furthest tests to confirm the extent of the injury.

Dani Olmo came on for a tearful Pedri in the eighth minute — the fastest replacement in Euros history — after the Spain youngster suffered from a couple of hefty challenges.

Olmo scored in the 51st minute to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Germany. Spain won the match 2-1 after extra time and advanced to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of Portugal-France.

A number of players from both sides were booked and, as a result, Spain won't have Álvaro Morata or Dani Carvajal available for the semifinal.

Spain vs. Germany: Dani Olmo lifts Spain over Germany to advance to semifinals

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

