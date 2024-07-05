UEFA Euro
Spain star Pedri expected to miss Euro 2024 semifinal with knee injury
UEFA Euro

Spain star Pedri expected to miss Euro 2024 semifinal with knee injury

Updated Jul. 5, 2024 3:11 p.m. ET

Spain midfielder Pedri is expected to miss the remainder of Euro 2024 with a lateral sprain to his left knee, the Spanish FA announced on Friday. Pedri will undergo furthest tests to confirm the extent of the injury.

Dani Olmo came on for a tearful Pedri in the eighth minute — the fastest replacement in Euros history — after the Spain youngster suffered from a couple of hefty challenges.

Olmo scored in the 51st minute to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Germany. Spain won the match 2-1 after extra time and advanced to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of Portugal-France.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of players from both sides were booked and, as a result, Spain won't have Álvaro Morata or Dani Carvajal available for the semifinal.

Spain vs. Germany: Dani Olmo lifts Spain over Germany to advance to semifinals | Euro Today

Spain vs. Germany: Dani Olmo lifts Spain over Germany to advance to semifinals | Euro Today

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Pedri
Spain
UEFA Euro
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Would the USA still be alive if it had played in Euro 2024?

Would the USA still be alive if it had played in Euro 2024?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes