UEFA Euro Spain-Croatia, Saturday Euro predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 14, 2024 10:31 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Tournament record (1-0)

After winning our first bet in the opening match of the Euros, we are back for a loaded Saturday slate of games, headlined by Croatia vs. Spain.

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

Switzerland vs. Hungary, 9 a.m ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app

I’m not as high on Hungary here as most people. Yes, they have Dominik Szoboszlai, but the Swiss can be tough to break down.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this ended 0-0, but 1-0 Switzerland feels right, despite their struggling in qualifying.

PICK: Both teams to score (BTTS): No -110

Spain vs. Croatia, 12 p.m ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Croatia certainly has had incredible success on the international stage, but they are getting a bit older and can elder players like Luka Modric stand up to the depth and talent of Spain? Spain has had trouble finishing in the past, and they’ve seemingly addressed that by adding younger players like Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. While they may not start, they would be very dangerous subs against tired Croatian legs and it also provides a bit of motivation for guys like Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata and Joselu to know their minutes could be in jeopardy.

Spain is a big threat to win this tournament. Look for them to score 2 or more goals and win this game.

PICK: Spain Over 1.5 goals (+110)

PICK: Spain to win (-110)

Italy vs. Albania, 3 p.m ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app

I’m sure everyone will be expecting Italy to keep a clean sheet here, but I’d expect the Azzurri to be a little more forward thinking here being they have Croatia and Spain coming up in the group. Might people be sleeping some on the holders entering this tournament? This match is where you need to score and help that goal differential.

Albania may not score, but the better price — albeit more of a risk — is to take Italy to win by multiple goals.

PICK: Italy -1.5 (+105)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

