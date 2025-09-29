FIFA U-20 World Cup
South Africa vs. New Caledonia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 2, 2025 9:21 a.m. ET
South Africa and New Caledonia face off to continue Group E action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Both squads are looking to bounce back after opening match losses. New Caledonia lost 9-1 to the United States, while South Afria lost 2-1 to France. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch, odds and full schedules.
How to watch South Africa vs. New Caledonia
- Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: El Teniente, Rancagua, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
South Africa vs. New Caledonia Odds
As of Oct. 2, South Africa is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
South Africa U-20 Team Schedule
New Caledonia U-20 Team Schedule
