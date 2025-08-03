MLS
Son to MLS! LAFC Reportedly Reaches Verbal Agreement With Tottenham Legend
Updated Aug. 3, 2025 6:41 p.m. ET

Major League Soccer will soon be home to another global icon, as Tottenham Hotspur legend and South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has reached a verbal agreement to join Los Angeles FC, according to multiple reports.

Son announced his decision to leave Tottenham after 10 years in an emotional press conference on Saturday. Son had his farewell with the club on Sunday with his teammates, Newcastle players and almost 65,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The pre-season friendly in South Korea between the Premier League teams ended 1-1, with the high point being Son’s second-half exit in likely his last game for Tottenham. The 33-year-old captain was surrounded by both sets of players before eventually sitting on the bench in tears.

Son scored 173 goals in 454 games for the London club but was unable to find the target in what Frank said is likely to be his last appearance.

His trademark "camera" goal celebration was, however, borrowed by Brennan Johnson who put Tottenham ahead after four minutes with a low shot from the edge of the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

