Soccer odds: Lines on Cristiano Ronaldo's next team, Chelsea favored

Cristiano Ronaldo's continued absence from preseason training has bettors wondering if the forward has played his last game for Manchester United.

Let's dive into the latest gambling news surrounding the megastar.

While Ronaldo might not be as serviceable as he was during the peak of his career, the superstar was Man U's top scorer last season. In fact, FOX Sports Research found that since his first appearance with the team on September 11, Manchester United did not win a game in which Ronaldo didn't play. The team went 0-3-2 (W-L-D) in those matches. So a potential move of this magnitude could impact the sport's landscape.

Usually, where there is smoke there is fire. So what are the odds that No. 7 suits up for a different club when this dust settles? FOX Bet gave us hypothetical odds on where the superstar might land next.

ODDS ON CRISTIANO RONALDO'S NEXT TEAM

Man United: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Chelsea: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Bayern Munich: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Barcelona: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Paris Saint-Germain: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Real Madrid: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Roma: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sporting Lisbon: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Juventus: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Any MLS Club: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Odds as of 7/6/2022

According to FOX Sports Research, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season — his lowest total since scoring 23 goals in the 2006-07 season. FOX Bet's non-actionable odds for CR7 to remain with Man U are +150. But is there trouble in paradise as Ronaldo's future remains unclear?

Chelsea's odds to claim Ronaldo are tied with Manchester United's. And the recent news that teammate Raheem Sterling has agreed to a contract with Chelsea might motivate Ronaldo even more.

They finished third in the English Premier League last season with 74 points behind Manchester City (93) and Liverpool (92).

Could we see Ronaldo on a new team with his old mate?

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are two other powerhouses and potential landing spots for the forward. Barcelona's odds to land Ronaldo are +900, while PSG's are a bit longer, at +1600.

PSG has already signed two of Ronaldo’s Portugal national team teammates — Vitinha and Nuno Mendes. A reunion with those two stars could be in the works if CR7 really wants out of Man U.

At +1600, Real Madrid are another club to keep in mind. Let's not forget that Ronaldo won 15 of his 32 career trophies with Madrid, including four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey titles. Ronaldo throwing it back to his old team could be the highlight the footballer needs before he ends his illustrious playing career.

So does Rocket Ronaldo stay with Manchester United or does he take his super talent to another team? Stay tuned as we follow CR7's next move.

