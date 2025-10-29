Brazil's Endrick to Exit Real Madrid? Historic French Club Reportedly in Mix

In partnership with

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is pursuing a January loan move away from Real Madrid and talks have already begun with a club outside of Spain.

The 19-year-old hasn't made a competitive appearance this season and wants regular playing time to secure his place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup. Endrick has struggled with injury, but has also been overlooked by boss Xabi Alonso and a temporary move away from the Bernabeu is seemingly edging closer.

Huge promise, but few opportunities

Endrick joined Real Madrid in July 2024 but has had to remain patient for first-team opportunities due to a combination of injury and intense competition for spots. During his first months he primarily featured off the bench, though he made a promising Champions League debut by scoring a late goal, becoming the club's youngest scorer in the competition in the process.

Kylian Mbappe arrived just before him, which further intensified the competition for attacking positions. Despite his struggles, Endrick has showed flashes of his potential, including scoring five goals in the Copa del Rey during his debut campaign, finishing as Los Blancos' top scorer in the competition. His limited minutes have fuelled speculation about a potential loan move in the January window to gain consistent playing time with the World Cup looming large on the horizon.

Alonso addressed the situation, telling TNT Sports Brasil: "It's clear everyone wants to play. And a young player even more so. Given the context, we want to compete right now, and it's difficult depending on the match. He has to be patient, be prepared, and know that he's at Real Madrid. His time will come."

Huge update on proposed move

Endrick was an unused substitute in the recent 2-1 victory in El Clasico and now reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano say that he has entered talks with Ligue 1 side Lyon to join them on loan. In a recent post on X, Romano revealed the forward's plans, writing: "Endrick’s planned move for January is only a loan, no intention to proceed with any permanent transfer proposal. Endrick can imagine his future at Real Madrid, only planning for short-term loan to get more game time and develop, also with World Cup incoming."

And a further update today has indicated the club Endrick is in negotiations with. Romano said: "Understand Olympique Lyon have started talks to sign Endrick on loan in January! Talks already underway with an official approach to sign the Brazilian striker on loan from Real Madrid. OL presented their plan to Endrick who’s open to talk + assessing all options."

Lyon continue rebuilding job

One stumbling block could be the fact Lyon aren't able to offer the Real Madrid star Champions League football. After finishing sixth in Ligue 1 last season, they are competing in the Europa League. But Lyon will consider themselves lucky they avoided absolute disaster by the narrowest of margins this summer after France's financial watchdog relegated the club to Ligue 2 due to significant financial irregularities and debt.

But following an immediate appeal, the club secured its reinstatement to Ligue 1 after providing new financial guarantees and undergoing a leadership change after American businesswoman Michele Kang was appointed president, replacing John Textor. This reprieve, while successful, came with strict oversight on their finances, wage bill, and transfer spending. But the team won four of their first five matches this season, overcoming the loss of key players, including Rayan Cherki, Alexandre Lacazaette and Georges Mikautadze.

Big Decision to Make

Talks are still in their very early stages, but there is plenty of time for Endrick to consider his option as the transfer window doesn’t open until January. But with Alonso’s side flying high at the top of La Liga, it seems unlikely Endrick will become a first-team regular at the Bernabeu and the need for regular minutes will become paramount as the World Cup approaches.