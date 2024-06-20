UEFA Euro Serbia's stoppage-time goal denies Slovenia first Euros win ever Published Jun. 20, 2024 11:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A late strike denied Slovenia a first ever win in a European Championship as Serbia snatched a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Žan Karničnik's 69th-minute goal put Slovenia on the brink of an historic win until substitute Luka Jović leveled deep in stoppage time.

The goal sent the Serbia fans into raucous joy but also saw them throw flares and other objects onto the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The equalizer was virtually the last action as the referee blew fulltime immediately after the players restarted. The Slovenia players collapsed to the ground in disappointment.

Slovenia, which drew with Denmark in its opener, plays England in its final group match on Tuesday, when Serbia faces Denmark.

Serbia lost to England in their opener.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share