Senegal coach Aliou Cissé released from hospital following health scare

Published Jan. 20, 2024 4:16 p.m. ET

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has been released from the hospital after a health scare following his team's 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese soccer federation said Saturday that the 47-year-old Cissé was treated by medical staff for a "benign infectious pathology" and had been kept overnight for tests at a local hospital in Yamoussoukro following Friday's game.

"The tests are reassuring, and he is back with his group," the federation said.

"He's doing well," Senegal team spokesperson Kara Thioune said.

Cissé showed no obvious signs of illness when he spoke to reporters during the post-game news conference Friday.

Defending champion Senegal had just booked its place among the last 16 with its second successive win in Group C.

Senegal plays Guinea in its final group game in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

