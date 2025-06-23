FIFA Club World Cup Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 23, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup group stage continues with a matchup between Seattle Sounders and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are looking to seal their spot in the knockout round, while the Sounders aim to spoil the party. Here’s everything you need to know about Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

When is Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain? How to watch

Date : Monday, June 23, 2025

Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

Location : Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Seattle Sounders : +1500

Draw : +800

Paris Saint-Germain: –700

Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Seattle Sounders and Paris Saint-Germain in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Seattle Sounders

6/19: vs Atlético Madrid (Loss, 3–1)

6/15: vs Botafogo (Loss, 2–1)

6/8: at Vancouver (Loss, 3–0)

6/1: vs Minnesota (Loss, 3–2)

5/28: vs San Jose (Win, 1–0)

Paris Saint-Germain

6/19: vs Botafogo (Loss, 1–0)

6/15: vs Atlético Madrid (Win, 4–0)

5/31: vs Inter Milan (Win, 5–0)

5/24: vs Reims (Win, 3–0)

5/17: vs Auxerre (Win, 3–1)

