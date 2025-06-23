FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 23, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup group stage continues with a matchup between Seattle Sounders and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are looking to seal their spot in the knockout round, while the Sounders aim to spoil the party. Here’s everything you need to know about Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain.
When is Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain? How to watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Seattle Sounders: +1500
- Draw: +800
- Paris Saint-Germain: –700
Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Seattle Sounders and Paris Saint-Germain in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Seattle Sounders
- 6/19: vs Atlético Madrid (Loss, 3–1)
- 6/15: vs Botafogo (Loss, 2–1)
- 6/8: at Vancouver (Loss, 3–0)
- 6/1: vs Minnesota (Loss, 3–2)
- 5/28: vs San Jose (Win, 1–0)
Paris Saint-Germain
- 6/19: vs Botafogo (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/15: vs Atlético Madrid (Win, 4–0)
- 5/31: vs Inter Milan (Win, 5–0)
- 5/24: vs Reims (Win, 3–0)
- 5/17: vs Auxerre (Win, 3–1)
