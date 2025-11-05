FIFA U-17 World Cup
FIFA U-17 World Cup
Saudi Arabia vs New Zealand: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 8, 2025 2:17 a.m. ET
Saudi Arabia and New Zealand square off in Group L action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Both teams are looking to bounce back after opening-match defeats. Saudi Arabia fell 1-0 to Austria, while New Zealand suffered a 3-0 loss to Mali. With both sides still seeking their first points of the tournament, this matchup will be crucial in keeping knockout-stage hopes alive. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs New Zealand
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 7, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Bracket, Schedule, Scores
Portugal vs Morocco: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Bolivia vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
United Arab Emirates vs Croatia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Belgium: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
United States vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Bracket, Schedule, Scores
Portugal vs Morocco: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Bolivia vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
United Arab Emirates vs Croatia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Belgium: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
United States vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Item 1 of 2