Ashley Sanchez scored three goals in the first half and the United States secured a spot in the 2027 Women's World Cup with an 8-0 victory over El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night.

The United States advances to the semifinals to play Jamaica, which clinched a World Cup berth earlier in the day with a 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Costa Rica at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

The quarterfinals continue on Saturday with Canada facing Panama and Mexico meeting Haiti. All four quarterfinal winners earn direct berths in the World Cup in Brazil. The remaining teams will play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

The United States, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, has won four World Cups, most recently in 2019. The team had a disappointing finish in the 2023 tournament when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden. El Salvador, ranked No. 78, has never played in a World Cup.

The U.S. squad, the defending W Championship winners, were without Trinity Rodman, who was injured in the National Women’s Soccer League championship game. While the team characterized it as a minor shoulder injury, Rodman was replaced on the 23-player roster for the tournament by Jaedyn Shaw.

Mallory Swanson, Sophia Wilson and Alyssa Thompson made up the U.S. front line against El Salvador. Coach Emma Hayes, who has rotated goalkeepers since the retirement of Alyssa Naeher, started Claudia Dickey.

The U.S. team scored seven goals in the first half. Defender Kennedy Wesley scored the opening goal for the United States in the ninth minute, taking cross from Wilson while rushing forward and directing the ball into the net.

Another defender, Tierna Davidson, scored on a header off Swanson's free kick in the 31st minute. Just moments later, Wilson sent the ball up to Swanson, who scored from the middle of the box. It was Swanson's 40th goal for the national team.

Sanchez, the NWSL Golden Boot winner with 20 goals for the North Carolina Courage this season, made it 4-0 with a goal in the 36th and another from distance into the top corner in the 39th.

Sanchez added a third goal in the 43rd minute before Wilson made it 7-0 before halftime with a goal in the 45th.

Croix Bethune, the NWSL's midfielder of the year, added a goal in the 80th minute off a feed from Lindsey Horan.

After El Salvador lost back-to-back matches to Paraguay in the October window, coach Eric Acuna sparked controversy when he publicly disparaged his team and called out individual players.

His comments were condemned by the nation’s soccer federation, which said any statement that "discredits, belittles or publicly exposes in a derogatory manner" is unacceptable.

The United States played world No. 1 Spain in the October window, falling 2-0 in the opening match before a 2-2 draw in the second.