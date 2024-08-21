LaLiga Robert Lewandowski's best moments: The prolific goalscorer turns 36 Updated Aug. 21, 2024 12:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

With the La Liga season underway, Robert Lewandowski turns 36 years old on August 21st.

The superstar striker is currently in his third season with Barcelona, and already netted two goals in the club's opening match against Valencia this past weekend. Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe for over a decade now, having specifically dominated the Bundesliga during his time at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

With such an incredible career filled with numerous achievements, FOX Sports Research decided to break down the best moments of his career.

Let's take a look:

Top five moments of Robert Lewandowski's career

Incredible 2020-21 campaign

Lewandowski's legacy as one of the best players of his generation was cemented during his stellar 2020-21 campaign with Bayern Munich. He broke the Bundesliga record for goals in a season with 41, eclipsing a record that stood for nearly 50 years (Gerd Müller). That season, he scored in 25 of 29 league matches, en route to winning both the Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year award and the European Golden Shoe— the latter going to the top goalscorer in all of Europe's top leagues.

Wins Champions League and treble

There's no arguing that Lewandowski is a surefire winner. He won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich along with three German Cups and five German Super Cups. However, his 2019-20 season was the most notable, as he achieved the ever-so-coveted European treble. In that campaign, he spearheaded a Bayern Munich team that won the Bundesliga title, the German Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. He led each of those competitions in scoring (55 goals in 47 matches), and is the only player in German history to achieve that feat.

Five goals in nine minutes vs Wolfsburg

In this incredible "super-sub" performance, Lewandowski brought back Bayern Munich from a 1-0 deficit at half in 2015. He scored in the 51st, 52nd, 55th, 57th, and 60th minutes for a whopping five goals in nine minutes. He set records for the most goals scored by a substitute in the Bundesliga (five), the fastest Bundesliga hat-trick (three minutes and 22 seconds), and the fastest to score five goals (eight minutes and 59 seconds) in a Bundesliga match.

Makes mark in first season at Barcelona

Lewandowski had dominated the Bundesliga at two different clubs, but the move to Barcelona would be a new test for him. In his first season there in the 2022-23 campaign, the then 34-year-old passed with flying colors, leading the league in scoring with 23 goals in 34 matches. He scored 59 goals in 95 matches (all competitions) for the Spanish powerhouse during his first two seasons there.

Becomes Poland's all-time scorer

A true test for a soccer superstar is whether they can replicate their club success at the national team level, and Lewandowski has done just that. Named the captain in 2013, he'd go on to become Poland's all-time goalscorer on October 5th, 2017. He'd score a hat-trick vs Armenia to put his tally to 50 goals, passing Włodek Lubański's record of 48. Lewandowski's current tally is at 83.

