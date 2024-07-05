UEFA Euro Rival fans feeling sorry for Germany? Never — but for retiring legend Toni Kroos, yes Published Jul. 5, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It took a long, long time for the stands to clear. They didn't want to leave Stuttgart because to do so was to acknowledge what had just happened.

There was no shame in the drama of Spain's quarterfinal win or the courage of Germany's attempt to prevent it, nothing lacking in the performance or the spirit or will.

No, Germany's supporters took their good, sweet time in heading for the exits because they just didn't want it to really, truly be over, this uplifting run of their young national team and a stalwart legend who'll never play for it, or anyone else, again.

They stayed to salute Toni Kroos en masse, chanted his name and were even joined by the Spain fans, who held up "Kroos 8" jerseys, applauded and lamented and wondered what might have been. Kroos' career is over, as was always the plan as soon as Germany's involvement finished.

"It was a game where we all gave it our all," Kroos said. "We were very close. That makes it all the more bitter. We all had a big goal together. That dream has now been shattered to some extent. Even though we will realize that we played a good tournament."

Better than good, all things considered.

So much so that even after this, it is fair to say that a team with enough quality to win it all is done at the quarterfinal point. A country that is hosting a marvelous edition of the competition is left without a vested rooting interest.

Mikel Merino's winning header for Spain in extra-time sent the host nation tumbling out of Euro 2024 in much the same way that it entered it, with heads held high.

From the opening game in which it tore apart Scotland by a four-goal margin, to the final throes when it snatched a late equalizer in regulation and nearly pulled off a similar trick in extra-time's injury time, Julian Nagelsmann's side never lost its belief.

And along with it, and surely because of it, Germany's public never lost its faith in them.

On German television, former captain Bastian Schweinsteiger looked like he was battling back tears as he spoke of an "amazing journey."

You didn't need to be German to share that sentiment. It is not often Germany is the sympathetic national team at a major tournament. They've won too much for that, four World Cups and three Euros, so often the ones that squash the hopes of others.

"We can all be proud," added Kroos, 34, capping off a remarkable tenure with Germany and Real Madrid, where he won five Champions League titles.

Germany is back, and it wasn't even gone for very long. A year of disappointing buildup ironed out all the kinks, so it turned out. With Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who scored the thrilling equalizer, the future is bright.

A dismal 2022 World Cup and 2020 Euros are forgotten now. When the next World Cup rolls around in the United States, Canada and Mexico, they'll be among the contenders.

"I told them they didn't deserve this (defeat)," Nagelsmann told reporters. "It has been six weeks together with a lot of unity. We were missing our families but none of the players, not one of us, wanted to leave.

"Germany's national team has been reproached in the past and it has been said that they don't want to win enough in too many situations. You can't say that here for a second."

It took a special team to beat them and Spain is now deservedly the tournament favorite.

There is always a sigh of relief from other teams and their fans when Germany is eliminated. That's how tough an out they typically are.

But this time, even for the neutrals, there was a tinge of regret too.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

