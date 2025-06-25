FIFA Club World Cup
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Updated Jun. 26, 2025 9:22 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid square off in Philadelphia. Here’s everything you need to know about Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid.

How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid

  • Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
  • Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Red Bull Salzburg: +800
  • Draw: +550
  • Real Madrid: -360

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Head to Head

Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid have played twice in their history. Real Madrid won both encounters, including a 5–1 rout in the 2025 UEFA Champions League and a 1–0 friendly win in 2019.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Past Results

  • January 22, 2025: Real Madrid 5–1 Red Bull Salzburg (UEFA Champions League)
  • August 7, 2019: Red Bull Salzburg 0–1 Real Madrid (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Red Bull Salzburg

  • June 22: vs Al Hilal (Draw 0–0)
  • June 18: vs Pachuca (Win 2–1)
  • May 24: vs Rapid Wien (Win 4–2)
  • May 18: at BW Linz (Win 2–1)
  • May 9: at Sturm Graz (Loss 2–4)

Real Madrid

  • June 22: vs Pachuca (Win 3–1)
  • June 18: vs Al Hilal (Draw 1–1)
  • May 24: vs Real Sociedad (Win 2–0)
  • May 18: at Sevilla (Win 2–0)
  • May 14: vs Mallorca (Win 2–1) 
