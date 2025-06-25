FIFA Club World Cup Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 26, 2025 9:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid square off in Philadelphia. Here’s everything you need to know about Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid.

How to watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Streaming: DAZN

Canada vs. El Salvador Concacaf Gold Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer Check out the top moments from this Gold Cup match between Canada and El Salvador!

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Red Bull Salzburg: +800

Draw: +550

Real Madrid: -360

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Head to Head

Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid have played twice in their history. Real Madrid won both encounters, including a 5–1 rout in the 2025 UEFA Champions League and a 1–0 friendly win in 2019.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Past Results

January 22, 2025: Real Madrid 5–1 Red Bull Salzburg (UEFA Champions League)

August 7, 2019: Red Bull Salzburg 0–1 Real Madrid (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Red Bull Salzburg

June 22: vs Al Hilal (Draw 0–0)

June 18: vs Pachuca (Win 2–1)

May 24: vs Rapid Wien (Win 4–2)

May 18: at BW Linz (Win 2–1)

May 9: at Sturm Graz (Loss 2–4)

Real Madrid

June 22: vs Pachuca (Win 3–1)

June 18: vs Al Hilal (Draw 1–1)

May 24: vs Real Sociedad (Win 2–0)

May 18: at Sevilla (Win 2–0)

May 14: vs Mallorca (Win 2–1)

share