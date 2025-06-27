FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jul. 1, 2025 9:06 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Real Madrid and Juventus square off in Miami. Here’s everything you need to know about Real Madrid vs Juventus.
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus
- Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of July 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Real Madrid: –125
- Draw: +275
- Juventus: +330
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Head to Head
Real Madrid and Juventus have met 21 times in UEFA competitions. The rivalry is nearly even. Real Madrid has won 10 matches and Juventus has won 9. There have been 2 draws. Their last competitive meeting came in the 2017–18 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where Real Madrid advanced 4–3 on aggregate.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Past Results
- 4/11/18: Real Madrid 1–3 Juventus (UCL Quarterfinal)
- 4/3/18: Juventus 0–3 Real Madrid (UCL Quarterfinal)
- 6/3/17: Juventus 1–4 Real Madrid (UCL Final)
- 5/13/15: Real Madrid 1–1 Juventus (UCL Semifinal)
- 5/5/15: Juventus 2–1 Real Madrid (UCL Semifinal)
- 11/5/13: Juventus 2–2 Real Madrid (UCL Group Stage)
- 10/23/13: Real Madrid 2–1 Juventus (UCL Group Stage)
- 11/5/08: Real Madrid 0–2 Juventus (UCL Group Stage)
- 10/21/08: Juventus 2–1 Real Madrid (UCL Group Stage)
- 3/9/05: Juventus 2–0 Real Madrid (UCL Round of 16, AET)
- 2/22/05: Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus (UCL Round of 16)
- 5/14/03: Juventus 3–1 Real Madrid (UCL Semifinal)
- 5/6/03: Real Madrid 2–1 Juventus (UCL Semifinal)
- 5/20/98: Juventus 0–1 Real Madrid (UCL Final)
- 3/20/96: Juventus 2–0 Real Madrid (UCL Quarterfinal)
- 3/6/96: Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus (UCL Quarterfinal)
- 11/5/86: Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus (European Cup Second Round, AET)
- 10/22/86: Juventus 1–0 Real Madrid (European Cup Second Round)
- 3/28/62: Real Madrid 3–1 Juventus (European Cup Quarterfinal Replay)
- 3/14/62: Juventus 1–0 Real Madrid (European Cup Quarterfinal)
- 2/28/62: Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus (European Cup Quarterfinal)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Real Madrid
- 6/26: vs RB Salzburg (Win, 3–0)
- 6/22: vs Pachuca (Win, 3–1)
- 6/18: vs Al Hilal (Draw, 1–1)
- 5/24: vs Real Sociedad (Win, 2–0)
- 5/18: at Sevilla (Win, 2–0)
Juventus
- 6/26: vs Manchester City (Loss, 2–5)
- 6/22: vs Wydad AC (Win, 4–1)
- 6/18: vs Al-Ain (Win, 5–0)
- 5/25: at Venezia (Win, 3–2)
- 5/18: vs Udinese (Win, 2–0)
