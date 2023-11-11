Real Madrid top scorer Jude Bellingham to miss Valencia game with hurt shoulder
MADRID — Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid’s game against Valencia on Saturday because of a shoulder injury.
Bellingham had stayed on the bench Wednesday against Braga in a 3-0 win that put Madrid into the Champions League knockout round.
The Spanish league home game against Valencia will be the last for Madrid before an international break. The team said hours before kickoff that Bellingham would sit out.
Bellingham is supposed to play for England in European Championship qualifiers next week. England has already qualified for next year’s tournament in Germany before hosting Malta on Nov. 17 and visiting North Macedonia three days later.
The 20-year-old Bellingham leads Madrid with 13 goals, including a Spanish league-leading 10 goals, since arriving this summer from Borussia Dortmund.
Madrid is second in the league behind Girona.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
