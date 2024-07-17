Real Madrid
Real Madrid extends Luka Modric's contract until the end of 2025 season
Real Madrid extends Luka Modric's contract until the end of 2025 season

Published Jul. 17, 2024 12:19 p.m. ET

Real Madrid extended Luka Modric's contract on Wednesday, bringing the Croatia midfielder back for a 13th season with the club.

Madrid said it and Modric agreed to extend the player's contract until June 2025.

One of Madrid's captains, Modric didn't play as often as a starter this season but is expected to have a greater role in Carlo Ancelotti's midfield after the retirement of Toni Kroos.

He has won 26 titles with Madrid, the most in club history along with defender Nacho Fernández. Among those are six Champions Leagues and four Spanish leagues.

"Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012, and in his 12 seasons representing our shirt he has become a Real Madrid and world football legend," Madrid said.

Modric won the Ballon d'Or, the FIFA Player of the Year Award and was named UEFA Player of the Year in 2018, when he led Croatia to a runner-up finish at the World Cup.

Modric has made 178 appearances with Croatia and is the nation's all-time record-holder for international caps. He has made 534 appearances for Madrid, having scored 39 goals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

