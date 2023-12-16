La Liga
Real Madrid coach in 'no rush' to sign extension amid Brazil speculation
Updated Dec. 16, 2023 11:10 a.m. ET

Carlo Ancelotti says he is in "no rush" to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid amid continued speculation that Brazil's national team wants to hire the Italian coach.

Ancelotti's contract runs out at the end of this season.

"Being Real Madrid's coach is the most important thing," Ancelotti said Saturday. "If the club is happy then I am too. There is no rush to renew my deal, it's not a problem. We're here until 30 June 2024."

Madrid hosts Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti has been linked to Brazil's men's team, a five-time world champion, ever since Tite stepped down as its coach in December 2022 after a disappointing World Cup.

Ancelotti has said on several occasions that he wants to honor his current contract with Madrid, while never revealing his plans for the future beyond next summer.

Brazil hired Fernando Diniz as head coach in July on a 12-month contract that will finish when Ancelotti's deal with the 14-time European Cup winner expires. Executives at the Brazilian soccer confederation indicated that their intention was to wait to bring in Ancelotti to lead the team into the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti holds the record for Champions League titles as a coach with four after guiding both Madrid and AC Milan to two titles each. He is also the only coach to have steered teams to titles in Europe's five top national leagues in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

