Real Madrid beats Napoli 4-2 to clinch first place in its Champions League group

Published Nov. 29, 2023 6:01 p.m. ET

Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham scored a goal each as already qualified Real Madrid beat second-place Napoli 4-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Teenager Nico Paz and Joselu also scored to give Madrid its fifth straight win in Group C and secure first place for the record 14-time European champion.

Napoli is eight points behind Madrid and three points in front of Braga, which drew 1-1 at home against last-place Union Berlin in the other group match. Napoli will host Braga in the final round to try to secure its spot in the knockout stage.

The visitors opened the scoring nine minutes into the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a close-range strike by Giovanni Simeone.

Madrid answered two minutes later with Rodrygo finding the top corner for his sixth goal in the last four matches with the Spanish club, and Bellingham scored his fifth goal in the last five matches for Madrid with a header in the 22nd.

Zambo Anguissa equalized with a powerful shot from a tight angle in the 47th before 19-year-old Paz found the net for his first Champions League goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area in the 84th. Joselu sealed the victory four minutes into stoppage time off a pass by Bellingham.

Joselu apologized to the fans at the Bernabeu while celebrating after having missed a few good chances earlier in the match.

Rodrygo was replaced in the final minutes bothered by what appeared to be cramps. Bellingham appeared to injure his ankle late in the first half but continued in the match.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

