Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal To Part Ways After La Liga Season

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal will not return to Real Madrid next season, the club said on Monday.

Madrid said the club and the player "have agreed to bring an end to a wonderful chapter as a player of our club at the conclusion of the current season."

Carvajal's contract ends in June. The 34-year-old right back joined Madrid in 2002 and has played 23 seasons with the Spanish powerhouse — 10 in the academy and 13 with the main squad.

"Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its academy," club president Florentino Pérez said.

"His image alongside our beloved and remembered Alfredo Di Stéfano laying the first stone of Ciudad Real Madrid will forever remain in the hearts of all madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. This is and will always be his home."

Carvajal played 450 matches with Madrid, the club said, scoring 14 goals and helping the club win 27 titles, including six Champions Leagues.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and world football," the club said.

"Carvajal is one of the five players in football history to have won six European Cups and has been part of a team that has experienced one of the brightest periods in our history."

Madrid said the club will honor Carvajal during the team’s final Spanish league match this weekend.

Carvajal has just recently returned from a right foot injury. He lost his fixed spot in Madrid’s starting lineup after the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold this season.

Once a set starter for Spain, injuries over the last two seasons have caused Carvajal to miss most national team games, with Pedro Porro and Marcos Llorente taking his spot. Carvajal is not expected to be picked by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for the World Cup.

Spain debuts in the tournament against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15.

With Spain, Carvajal made 51 appearances, helping it win the 2024 European Championship and the 2023 Nations League.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).

Reporting by The Associated Press.