Ready or not, the next generation of USWNT stars is here

Megan Rapinoe called it.

After the United States women's national team was eliminated in the round of 16 of the World Cup, its worst finish in major tournament history, the retiring legend said that a bright spot for the program moving forward was that "the kids are taking over."

Sure, there were 14 rookies that made their World Cup roster debut for the U.S. in Australia and New Zealand. But what Rapinoe was talking about is now even clearer thanks to the most recent 27-player roster that was called up for this October's training camp.

As the USWNT prepares for a pair of friendlies against Colombia this week — Oct. 26 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, and on Oct. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego — it will do so with a few 18-year-old phenoms who just might end up being the future of this program.

Meet Jaeydyn Shaw, Olivia Moultrie and Alyssa Thompson. They were teammates on last year's U-20 World Cup squad and this month find themselves reunited on the senior national team. Thompson, of course, is no stranger — she was the youngest player to make the Americans' World Cup roster and has seven caps. Shaw and Moultrie, meanwhile, have an opportunity to earn their first.

"This is just about exposure for these players," interim head coach Twila Kilgore said. "Teaching, learning and obviously competing, whether it's in training or in games. It's about a long-term process. It's not about the immediate, it's about the future."

As has been discussed at length following the World Cup, the USWNT is in a period of transition. Sporting director Matt Crocker and the U.S. Soccer Federation are in the final stages of hiring a new head coach. Leaders like Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have retired. The Paris Olympics are eight months away.

There's a lot going on.

One of the criticisms of the USWNT this summer was that it was caught between generations. Much had been made about the fact that the American side was a mix of older veterans who had won the two previous World Cups and those 14 players who had never played in one. It forced discussion about roster selection and playing time and lineup decisions.

What that looks like moving forward will be sorted out, the U.S. hopes, when a new coach takes over. A manager is expected to be in place before the December training camp, Crocker recently told a group of reporters.

In the meantime, Kilgore explained the desire to get players like Shaw, Moultrie and Thompson acclimated within this team. The hope is that they will join the likes of Trinity Rodman (21), Naomi Girma (23) and Sophia Smith (23) as the foundation that the incoming coach builds upon.

"It's really important that we create a pathway for them to integrate into the environment and learn from it so that they can take advantage of their time when they're in the environment, but also when they're in their home markets," Kilgore said.

"Every time we expose the younger players to this [team] but also high-quality international soccer, they learn something that then affects their game. The idea is basically to accelerate their development."

Shaw plays alongside Alex Morgan on the forward line for the San Diego Wave. She recently made history by setting the NWSL record for most regular season goals scored by a teenager (nine). She was called into the September camp for matches against South Africa as well, but didn't earn any minutes. While she may not play against Colombia either, the experience will serve her.

"Jaedyn's special quality is final pass," Kilgore said, calling out her top skill set. "There's very few people that can play a final ball the way that she does."

Moultrie first made headlines when she was 13 after her family moved from California to Oregon so she could train with the Portland Thorns. At the time, the NWSL had a rule that all players had to be 18. So while she could practice with the club, she was sidelined on game days.

Two years ago, she successfully sued the league for the right to play, which created opportunities for teens like her to forgo college and head straight to the pros just like they do on the men's side.

Moultrie, a midfielder, has grown up through the youth system, playing for the U.S. ever since her U-15 days. Her dream has always been to play for the senior team. Now, she's getting her shot.

"I've played with her now for three years in Portland and she's always been very clear that her aspiration is to be on the women's national team," longtime USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn said this week. "So it's really great to see her run of play in Portland has allowed her this call up.

"A well-earned invite in my opinion."

Thompson was the No. 1 overall pick by Angel City in January and is now a candidate for Rookie of the Year after scoring four goals and adding two assists in her debut season. In this calendar year, she was drafted into the NWSL, graduated from high school and played in a World Cup.

"This is somebody that could potentially be a generational talent," Kilgore said. "And it's really, really important that we continue to support her as she goes along this journey."

As this training camp gets underway, every player — the youngsters and the vets — will do everything they can to make their respective cases for a spot on the Olympics roster. If Kilgore has any advice for the teenagers who are being thrown into this ultra competitive environment, it would be to come in with "a really open mind" and "be willing to do all the little things."

"And then when they go on the field, just simply execute what's being asked and be themselves," Kilgore said.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter at @LakenLitman .

